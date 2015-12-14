What Did Texans Google the Most in 2015?
Now that Google is so prevalent that it can be used as a verb, we have the ability to see what Texans Googled more than any other state this year.
Not really sure why a real estate blog would be the one to look into such statistics, but Estately ran hundreds of terms through Google to uncover what terms each state Googled more than any other state. For Texans, it ranged from politics, to Country music, to sports. The most Googled terms for Texans were...
- James Harden
- Bandidos Motorcycle Club
- Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán
- Hurricane Patricia
- Clock boy
- Planned Parenthood video
- Lion hunting
- Miranda Lambert divorce
- Jade Helm
The most searched terms for the rest of the country were...
Alabama
- Same-sex marriage
- Ken Stabler
- Ben Carson
- Laverne Cox
Alaska
- Barack Obama
- Game of Thrones
- 3D printing
Arizona
- 2nd Amendment
- Jen Welter
Arkansas
- Blood moon prophecy
- Syrian refugees
- Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
- ISIS
- 19 Kids and Counting
- Josh Duggar
California
- Kim Kardashian
- Stephen Curry
- Drought
- Water conservation
- Love wins
- U.S. Housing Bubble
- iPhone 6s
- Spy (2015 film)
- Spectre (2015 film)
- Ben Affleck nanny
- Leah Remini Scientology
- Chile earthquake
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Volkswagen scandal
- Donald Trump hair
- Donald Trump racist
Colorado
- Syrian civil war
- Water on Mars
- Mass shootings
- Keystone Pipeline
Connecticut
- Speaker of the House
- Frank Gifford
Delaware
- Amtrak
- Pope Francis
- Beau Biden
- Kendrick Lamar
- Nicki Minaj
Florida
- Obamacare
- Marco Rubio (presidential candidate)
- Concealed weapons permit
- Trump net worth
- House prices
Georgia
- Blood Moon 2015
- Whip dance
- Stanky leg dance
- Serena Williams
- Blake Shelton divorce
Hawaii
- Nepal earthquake
- Bruce Jenner
- Chrissy Teigen
- Apple Watch
- Furious 7 (2015 film)
- Selfie stick
- Radio Shack
- Pitch Perfect 2 (2015 film)
Idaho
- Refugees
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015 film)
- Gun control
- Vaccines
- Windows 10
Illinois
- Super Blood Moon
Indiana
- Religious Freedom Restoration Act
- Jared Fogle
Iowa
- Elizabeth Banks (actress)
- Bachelorette (reality TV show)
- The Bachelor (reality TV show)
Kansas
- World Series
- Koch Industries
Kentucky
- American Pharaoh (Triple Crown-winner)
- Dusty Rhodes
- Rand Paul
- Kim Davis
Louisiana
- Ashley Madison hack (online dating website)
- Blue Bell recall
Maine
- Amy Schumer
Maryland
- New Horizons (space mission)
- Trevor Noah
- Benjamin Netanyahu (Prime Minister of Israel)
- Freddie Gray
- Police brutality
- Misty Copeland
- Nuclear program of Iran
- Iran nuclear deal
- Moses Malone
- Loretta Lynch
- Real estate
- Edward Snowden
- Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Viola Davis
- Bill Cosby
- al-Qaeda
- Don Lemon
Massachusetts
- Charlie Hebdo
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (TV show)
- Aziz Ansari
- Jon Snow (character in Game of Thrones)
- Opioid addiction and dependence
- Republican primary
- Eddie Redmayne
- Justin Trudeau (newly elected Prime Minister of Canada)
- John Oliver
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (TV show)
- Inside Amy Schumer (TV show)
- Vladimir Putin
- Dad bod
Michigan
- What is transgender?
- Marriage equality
Minnesota
- Black Lives Matter
- Scott Weiland
- Cecil the Lion
Mississippi
- Straight Outta Compton (2015 film)
- B.B. King
- U.S. Supreme Court
- Bobbi Kristina Brown
- Boot
- Megyn Kelly (FOX TV personality)
- Ashley Madison (online dating website)
- Common Core State Standards Initiative
Missouri
- Amy Schumer photo
- Right to keep and bear arms
Montana
- Wolves
Nebraska
- Kaley Cuoco (Her 'Big Bang Theory' character is from Nebraska)
Nevada
- Floyd Mayweather
- Khloé Kardashian
- Lamar Odom
- Wes Craven
- Selena Gomez
- Kylie Jenner
- San Andreas (2015 film)
- Amber Rose
- Pitbull (rapper)
- The Weeknd (musician)
- Britney Spears (musician)
New Hampshire
- Deflategate
- Heroin
- Paris terrorist attack
- Hillary Clinton
- Donald Trump
- Carly Fiorina
- Jeb Bush
- Ted Cruz
- Terrorism
New Jersey
- FIFA
- Hilary Clinton email
- Yogi Berra
- Chris Christie
- Pierre Paul hand
New Mexico
- Pluto
- Ronda Rousey
- Holly Holm
- Animas River
- Wiz Khalifa (rapper)
New York
- Greece
- Democratic Socialism
- Omar Sharif
- Netanyahu Congress
- Julianne Moore
- Mr. Robot (TV show)
- Angela Merkel (German Chancellor and Time “Person of the Year”)
- Drake (rapper)
- Martin Shkreli (CEO who dramatically raised prescription drug prices)
- Gigi Hadid (model)
- Bashar al-Assad (President of Syria)
- Islamophobia
- Charlie Sheen HIV
- Jihadism
- Jennifer Aniston wedding
- American Apparel
- Kanye West
- Rihanna
- Hoverboard scooter
North Carolina
- Concealed carry permit
- Blake Miranda divorce
- Confederate flag meaning
North Dakota
- NFL Draft
Ohio
- Marijuana legalization
- Anna Duggar
- Randy Quaid
Oklahoma
- Je suis Charlie
- Stuart Scott
- Caitlyn Jenner
- Patricia Arquette
- Jordan Spieth (pro golfer)
Oregon
- Syria
- Iran
- Hassan Rouhani (President of Iran)
- Tamasha (2015 film)
- Islam
- Ukraine
- Nicky Jam (musician)
- Shakira
- Dilma Rousseff (President of Brazil)
Pennsylvania
- Jon Snow dead
- Pope Francis visit
- War on terror
- Dick Van Patten
- Creed (2015 film)
- Carrie Underwood baby
- Royal baby
- Blake Lively baby
Rhode Island
- Brian Williams
- Adele
- Taylor Swift
- Justin Bieber
- Charlie Sheen
- Wet Seal5)
- Ariana Grande
- Tom Brady
South Carolina
- Charleston shooting
- Trump for President
- Nae nae dance
- Confederate flag
South Dakota
- Back to the Future
- Ed Sheeran (musician)
- Fitbit
Tennessee
- Fred Thompson
- National Rifle Association
Utah
- Transgender
- Man bun
- Spotify
- Apple TV
- Star Wars: The Force Awakes (2015 film)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015 film)
- Jurassic World (2015 film)
- Ant-Man (2015 film)
- Planned Parenthood
- Sister Wives (TV show)
Vermont
- Bernie Sanders (presidential candidate)
- The Daily Show (TV show)
- Climate change
- 87th Academy Awards
Virginia
- Abdel Fattah el-Sis (President of Egypt)
- Islamic State
- Boko Haram
- Recep Taytip Erdogan (President of Turkey)
- Muhammadu Buhari (President of Nigeria)
- Narendra Modi (Prime Minister of India)
Washington
- Leonard Nimoy
- Super Bowl
- Amanda Knox
- Left Shark
- Mad Max: Fury Road (2015 film)
- Microsoft Surface
West Virginia
- Magic Mike XXL (2015 film)
Wisconsin
- Rep. Paul Ryan
- What does bae mean?
- Koch brothers
- Political activities of the Koch brothers
Wyoming
- Mars (4th planet from the sun)
- U.S. Constitution
- Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani
- Firearm
- Playboy
- AR-15