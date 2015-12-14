What Did Texans Google the Most in 2015?

Now that Google is so prevalent that it can be used as a verb, we have the ability to see what Texans Googled more than any other state this year.

Not really sure why a real estate blog would be the one to look into such statistics, but Estately ran hundreds of terms through Google to uncover what terms each state Googled more than any other state.  For Texans, it ranged from politics, to Country music, to sports.  The most Googled terms for Texans were...

  • James Harden
  • Bandidos Motorcycle Club
  • Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán
  • Hurricane Patricia
  • Clock boy
  • Planned Parenthood video
  • Lion hunting
  • Miranda Lambert divorce
  • Jade Helm

The most searched terms for the rest of the country were...

Alabama

  • Same-sex marriage
  • Ken Stabler
  • Ben Carson
  • Laverne Cox

Alaska

  • Barack Obama
  • Game of Thrones
  • 3D printing

Arizona

  • 2nd Amendment
  • Jen Welter

Arkansas

  • Blood moon prophecy
  • Syrian refugees
  • Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
  • ISIS
  • 19 Kids and Counting
  • Josh Duggar

California

  • Kim Kardashian
  • Stephen Curry
  • Drought
  • Water conservation
  • Love wins
  • U.S. Housing Bubble
  • iPhone 6s
  • Spy (2015 film)
  • Spectre (2015 film)
  • Ben Affleck nanny
  • Leah Remini Scientology
  • Chile earthquake
  • Mark Zuckerberg
  • Volkswagen scandal
  • Donald Trump hair
  • Donald Trump racist

Colorado

  • Syrian civil war
  • Water on Mars
  • Mass shootings
  • Keystone Pipeline

Connecticut

  • Speaker of the House
  • Frank Gifford

Delaware

  • Amtrak
  • Pope Francis
  • Beau Biden
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Nicki Minaj

Florida

  • Obamacare
  • Marco Rubio (presidential candidate)
  • Concealed weapons permit
  • Trump net worth
  • House prices

Georgia

  • Blood Moon 2015
  • Whip dance
  • Stanky leg dance
  • Serena Williams
  • Blake Shelton divorce

Hawaii

  • Nepal earthquake
  • Bruce Jenner
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Apple Watch
  • Furious 7 (2015 film)
  • Selfie stick
  • Radio Shack
  • Pitch Perfect 2 (2015 film)

Idaho

  • Refugees
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015 film)
  • Gun control
  • Vaccines
  • Windows 10

Illinois

  • Super Blood Moon

Indiana

  • Religious Freedom Restoration Act
  • Jared Fogle

Iowa

  • Elizabeth Banks (actress)
  • Bachelorette (reality TV  show)
  • The Bachelor (reality TV show)

Kansas

  • World Series
  • Koch Industries

Kentucky

  • American Pharaoh (Triple Crown-winner)
  • Dusty Rhodes
  • Rand Paul
  • Kim Davis

Louisiana

  • Ashley Madison hack (online dating website)
  • Blue Bell recall

Maine

  • Amy Schumer

Maryland

  • New Horizons (space mission)
  • Trevor Noah
  • Benjamin Netanyahu (Prime Minister of Israel)
  • Freddie Gray
  • Police brutality
  • Misty Copeland
  • Nuclear program of Iran
  • Iran nuclear deal
  • Moses Malone
  • Loretta Lynch
  • Real estate
  • Edward Snowden
  • Ta-Nehisi Coates
  • Viola Davis
  • Bill Cosby
  • al-Qaeda
  • Don Lemon

Massachusetts

  • Charlie Hebdo
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (TV show)
  • Aziz Ansari
  • Jon Snow (character in Game of Thrones)
  • Opioid addiction and dependence
  • Republican primary
  • Eddie Redmayne
  • Justin Trudeau (newly elected Prime Minister of Canada)
  • John Oliver
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (TV show)
  • Inside Amy Schumer (TV show)
  • Vladimir Putin
  • Dad bod

Michigan

  • What is transgender?
  • Marriage equality

Minnesota

  • Black Lives Matter
  • Scott Weiland
  • Cecil the Lion

Mississippi

  • Straight Outta Compton (2015 film)
  • B.B. King
  • U.S. Supreme Court
  • Bobbi Kristina Brown
  • Boot
  • Megyn Kelly (FOX TV personality)
  • Ashley Madison (online dating website)
  • Common Core State Standards Initiative

Missouri

  • Amy Schumer photo
  • Right to keep and bear arms

Montana

  • Wolves

Nebraska

  • Kaley Cuoco (Her 'Big Bang Theory' character is from Nebraska)

Nevada

  • Floyd Mayweather
  • Khloé Kardashian
  • Lamar Odom
  • Wes Craven
  • Selena Gomez
  • Kylie Jenner
  • San Andreas (2015 film)
  • Amber Rose
  • Pitbull (rapper)
  • The Weeknd (musician)
  • Britney Spears (musician)

New Hampshire

  • Deflategate
  • Heroin
  • Paris terrorist attack
  • Hillary Clinton
  • Donald Trump
  • Carly Fiorina
  • Jeb Bush
  • Ted Cruz
  • Terrorism

New Jersey

  • FIFA
  • Hilary Clinton email
  • Yogi Berra
  • Chris Christie
  • Pierre Paul hand

New Mexico

  • Pluto
  • Ronda Rousey
  • Holly Holm
  • Animas River
  • Wiz Khalifa (rapper)

New York

  • Greece
  • Democratic Socialism
  • Omar Sharif
  • Netanyahu Congress
  • Julianne Moore
  • Mr. Robot (TV show)
  • Angela Merkel (German Chancellor and Time “Person of the Year”)
  • Drake (rapper)
  • Martin Shkreli (CEO who dramatically raised prescription drug prices)
  • Gigi Hadid (model)
  • Bashar al-Assad (President of Syria)
  • Islamophobia
  • Charlie Sheen HIV
  • Jihadism
  • Jennifer Aniston wedding
  • American Apparel
  • Kanye West
  • Rihanna
  • Hoverboard scooter

North Carolina

  • Concealed carry permit
  • Blake Miranda divorce
  • Confederate flag meaning

North Dakota

  • NFL Draft

Ohio

  • Marijuana legalization
  • Anna Duggar
  • Randy Quaid

Oklahoma

  • Je suis Charlie
  • Stuart Scott
  • Caitlyn Jenner
  • Patricia Arquette
  • Jordan Spieth (pro golfer)

Oregon

  • Syria
  • Iran
  • Hassan Rouhani (President of Iran)
  • Tamasha (2015 film)
  • Islam
  • Ukraine
  • Nicky Jam (musician)
  • Shakira
  • Dilma Rousseff (President of Brazil)

Pennsylvania

  • Jon Snow dead
  • Pope Francis visit
  • War on terror
  • Dick Van Patten
  • Creed (2015 film)
  • Carrie Underwood baby
  • Royal baby
  • Blake Lively baby

Rhode Island

  • Brian Williams
  • Adele
  • Taylor Swift
  • Justin Bieber
  • Charlie Sheen
  • Wet Seal5)
  • Ariana Grande
  • Tom Brady

South Carolina

  • Charleston shooting
  • Trump for President
  • Nae nae dance
  • Confederate flag

South Dakota

  • Back to the Future 
  • Ed Sheeran (musician)
  • Fitbit

Tennessee

  • Fred Thompson
  • National Rifle Association

Utah

  • Transgender
  • Man bun
  • Spotify
  • Apple TV
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakes (2015 film)
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015 film)
  • Jurassic World (2015 film)
  • Ant-Man (2015 film)
  • Planned Parenthood
  • Sister Wives (TV show)

Vermont

  • Bernie Sanders (presidential candidate)
  • The Daily Show (TV show)
  • Climate change
  • 87th Academy Awards

Virginia

  • Abdel Fattah el-Sis (President of Egypt)
  • Islamic State
  • Boko Haram
  • Recep Taytip Erdogan (President of Turkey)
  • Muhammadu Buhari (President of Nigeria)
  • Narendra Modi (Prime Minister of India)

Washington

  • Leonard Nimoy
  • Super Bowl
  • Amanda Knox
  • Left Shark
  • Mad Max: Fury Road (2015 film)
  • Microsoft Surface

West Virginia

  • Magic Mike XXL (2015 film)

Wisconsin

  • Rep. Paul Ryan
  • What does bae mean?
  • Koch brothers
  • Political activities of the Koch brothers

Wyoming

  • Mars (4th planet from the sun)
  • U.S. Constitution
  • Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani
  • Firearm
  • Playboy
  • AR-15
