What Guilty Pleasure Movie Do We Love to Watch in Texas?

A guilty pleasure is defined as something that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, or is seen as unusual or weird. We all have something like this. Maybe it's a band you love, a show you watch, or a movie you can't stop watching whenever it is on. This focuses strictly on movies and I actually enjoy some of them on the list.

Some really bad movies are on here. 'Gigli', 'From Justin to Kelly', and 'Jack and Jill'. Then you have some movies on here that are so bad, you just need to watch them with friends to laugh at them. Like 'The Room', 'Troll 2' or the 'Super Mario Brothers Movie'. I am very disappointed in Texas.

Our guilty pleasure movie is 'The Emoji Movie'. I blame the children for this one and you parents that actually paid money for that dumpster fire. Just imagine if our emojis, had emotions? What a great idea said some idiot in Hollywood.

For Oklahoma, it is 'Troll 2'. Yes, it is awful and HBO played the crap out of it back in the day. 'Troll 2' needs to be watched for one of the greatest scenes ever. I put it above, the greatest 'OH MY GOOOODDDDDDDDD!' in cinema history is in that movie and it will never be topped.