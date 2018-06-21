What Happened to the Downtown Wichita Falls McDonald’s?

After nearly 40 years of serving Wichita Falls, the McDonald’s on Holliday Street has been demolished.

It’s not all bad, though. In fact, when all is said and done, it’s gonna be pretty awesome.

According to TRN, the old McDonald’s will be replaced with a new restaurant that’s set to open in September and will be 5,300 square feet in size with two drive-thru lanes, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a self-service kiosk.