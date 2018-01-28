What is the Most Distinctive Cause of Death in Texas for the 21st Century?
The Center for Disease Control has released its list of the most common uncommon causes of death so far for the 21st century.
This isn't the list of the number one cause of death, but the most common unique causes of death for each state. The CDC used algorithms to determine the unique death for each state that is higher than the national average.
In looking at what tops the list for the Lonestar state, a question needs to be asked: Texas realizes it's not the 1880s, right?
|Alabama
|Accidental Discharge of Firearms
|Alaska
|Water, air and space, and other and unspecified transport accidents and their sequelae
|Arizona
|Discharge of firearms, undetermined intent
|Arkansas
|Discharge of firearms, undetermined intent
|California
|Hyperplasia of prostate
|Colorado
|Atherosclerosis
|Connecticut
|Inflammatory diseases of female pelvic organs
|Delaware
|Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, so described
|Florida
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus
|Georgia
|Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and labratory findings, not elsewhere classified
|Hawaii
|Other nutritional deficiencies
|Idaho
|Water, air and space, and other and unspecified transport accidents and their sequelae
|Illinois
|Other disorders of kidney
|Indiana
|Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
|Iowa
|Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
|Kansas
|Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
|Kentucky
|Pneumonconioses and chemical effects
|Louisiana
|Syphillis
|Maine
|Influenza
|Maryland
|Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
|Massachusetts
|Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
|Michigan
|Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, so described
|Minnesota
|Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
|Mississippi
|Other and unspecified malignant neoplasms of lymphoid, hematopoietic and related tissue
|Missouri
|Meningococcal Infection
|Montana
|Acute and rapidly progressive nephritic and nephrotic syndrome
|Nebraska
|Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
|Nevada
|Legal intervention
|New Hampshire
|Other nutritional deficiencies
|New Jersey
|Septicemia
|New Mexico
|Legal intervention
|New York
|Inflammatory diseases of female pelvic organs
|North Carolina
|Other nutritional deficiencies
|North Dakota
|Influenza
|Ohio
|Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
|Oklahoma
|Other acute ischemic heart diseases
|Oregon
|Legal intervention
|Pennsylvania
|Pneumonconioses and chemical effects
|Rhode Island
|Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
|South Carolina
|Other acute ischemic heart diseases
|South Dakota
|Influenza
|Tennessee
|Accident Discharge of Firearms
|Texas
|Tuberculosis
|Utah
|Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
|Vermont
|Other nutritional deficiencies
|Virginia
|Other acute ischemic heart diseases
|Washington
|Meningococcal Infection
|West Virginia
|Pneumonconioses and chemical effects
|Wisconsin
|Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
|Wyoming
|Influenza