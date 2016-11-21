What Is the Most Popular City to Visit This Thanksgiving?

It's time for Americans to start their engines.

According to AAA, 48.7 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving -- that's up about 2% from 2015 and represents the highest number of people leaving their homes behind since 2007. AAA says Thanksgiving travel will go from the Wednesday before the holiday until the following Sunday.

About 89% of people -- 43.5 million -- will travel by car, while 3.7 million will fly. Another 1.4 million will choose cruises, trains and buses.

Not everyone will be heading to Grandma's house, either. Las Vegas, which, with its glitz, retina-burning neon signs and mass chicanery, is clearly the type of locale the Pilgrims envisioned living in during that frigid first Thanksgiving, is the most popular city for those getting away.

Most Popular Thanksgiving Destinations