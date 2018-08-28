What is the Most Popular Television Show Set in Texas?

Looking at the multitude of television shows set in the Lone Star State, which do you think is the most popular?

Compiling watchlist data from their users, TV Guide has created their list of the most popular television show set in each state. For some states, its pretty obvious, like the new 'Hawaii Five-0' ruling in Hawaii, and the most popular comedy, 'Big Bang Theory', and drama, 'NCIS', getting top rankings in their respective settings, California and Washington D.C.. However, there was some leeway given to a few states, where the most popular show isn't primarily set there, but an episode was.

But when we get down to the most popular show from Texas, a great deal of people will be crying serious foul. Texas-synonymous shows like 'King of the Hill', 'Friday Night Lights', and 'Walker Texas Ranger' were strangely beat out by a mid-season replacement show on NBC that very few people heard of, was a remake of a Turkish TV show, and was cancelled during its first season in 2016.

State TV Show Alabama Hart of Dixie Alaska Northern Exposure Arizona Last Man on Earth Arkansas The Messengers California The Big Bang Theory Colorado Last Man Standing Connecticut Billions Delaware The Pretender Florida Rosewood Georgia The Walking Dead Hawaii Hawaii Five-0 Idaho Wayward Pines Illinois Chicago Med Indiana The Middle Iowa Girls Kansas Switched at Birth Kentucky Outsiders Louisiana NCIS: New Orleans Maine Once Upon a Time Maryland Hannibal Massachusetts Rizzoli & Isles Michigan Battle Creek Minnesota Orphan Black Mississippi True Blood* Missouri Life in Pieces Montana Caitlin's Way Nebraska Hell on Wheels Nevada The Player New Hampshire Breaking Bad** New Jersey Boardwalk Empire New Mexico Better Call Saul*** New York Blindspot North Carolina Secret and Lies North Dakota Blood & Oil Ohio Glee Oklahoma Marvel's Agent Carter**** Oregon Grimm Pennsylvania How to Get Away with Murder Rhode Island Family Guy South Carolina Trial & Error South Dakota Fargo Tennessee Nashville Texas Game of Silence Utah Big Love Vermont Newhart Virginia Quanitco Washington Grey's Anatomy Washington D.C. NCIS West Virginia Outcast Wisconsin The Young and the Restless Wyoming Longmire *Parts took place in Mississippi, the primarily was set in Louisiana **New Hampshire was the setting of the second-to-last episode ***Tied on TV Guide Watchlist at #43 with 'Breaking Bad' ****Season 2 episode "Smoke & Mirrors"

So what is your favorite Texas television show?