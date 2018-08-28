What is the Most Popular Television Show Set in Texas?
Looking at the multitude of television shows set in the Lone Star State, which do you think is the most popular?
Compiling watchlist data from their users, TV Guide has created their list of the most popular television show set in each state. For some states, its pretty obvious, like the new 'Hawaii Five-0' ruling in Hawaii, and the most popular comedy, 'Big Bang Theory', and drama, 'NCIS', getting top rankings in their respective settings, California and Washington D.C.. However, there was some leeway given to a few states, where the most popular show isn't primarily set there, but an episode was.
But when we get down to the most popular show from Texas, a great deal of people will be crying serious foul. Texas-synonymous shows like 'King of the Hill', 'Friday Night Lights', and 'Walker Texas Ranger' were strangely beat out by a mid-season replacement show on NBC that very few people heard of, was a remake of a Turkish TV show, and was cancelled during its first season in 2016.
|State
|TV Show
|Alabama
|Hart of Dixie
|Alaska
|Northern Exposure
|Arizona
|Last Man on Earth
|Arkansas
|The Messengers
|California
|The Big Bang Theory
|Colorado
|Last Man Standing
|Connecticut
|Billions
|Delaware
|The Pretender
|Florida
|Rosewood
|Georgia
|The Walking Dead
|Hawaii
|Hawaii Five-0
|Idaho
|Wayward Pines
|Illinois
|Chicago Med
|Indiana
|The Middle
|Iowa
|Girls
|Kansas
|Switched at Birth
|Kentucky
|Outsiders
|Louisiana
|NCIS: New Orleans
|Maine
|Once Upon a Time
|Maryland
|Hannibal
|Massachusetts
|Rizzoli & Isles
|Michigan
|Battle Creek
|Minnesota
|Orphan Black
|Mississippi
|True Blood*
|Missouri
|Life in Pieces
|Montana
|Caitlin's Way
|Nebraska
|Hell on Wheels
|Nevada
|The Player
|New Hampshire
|Breaking Bad**
|New Jersey
|Boardwalk Empire
|New Mexico
|Better Call Saul***
|New York
|Blindspot
|North Carolina
|Secret and Lies
|North Dakota
|Blood & Oil
|Ohio
|Glee
|Oklahoma
|Marvel's Agent Carter****
|Oregon
|Grimm
|Pennsylvania
|How to Get Away with Murder
|Rhode Island
|Family Guy
|South Carolina
|Trial & Error
|South Dakota
|Fargo
|Tennessee
|Nashville
|Texas
|Game of Silence
|Utah
|Big Love
|Vermont
|Newhart
|Virginia
|Quanitco
|Washington
|Grey's Anatomy
|Washington D.C.
|NCIS
|West Virginia
|Outcast
|Wisconsin
|The Young and the Restless
|Wyoming
|Longmire
|
*Parts took place in Mississippi, the primarily was set in Louisiana
|
**New Hampshire was the setting of the second-to-last episode
|
***Tied on TV Guide Watchlist at #43 with 'Breaking Bad'
|
****Season 2 episode "Smoke & Mirrors"
So what is your favorite Texas television show?