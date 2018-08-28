What is the Most Popular Television Show Set in Texas?

Looking at the multitude of television shows set in the Lone Star State, which do you think is the most popular?

Compiling watchlist data from their users, TV Guide has created their list of the most popular television show set in each state. For some states, its pretty obvious, like the new 'Hawaii Five-0' ruling in Hawaii, and the most popular comedy, 'Big Bang Theory', and drama, 'NCIS', getting top rankings in their respective settings, California and Washington D.C.. However, there was some leeway given to a few states, where the most popular show isn't primarily set there, but an episode was.

But when we get down to the most popular show from Texas, a great deal of people will be crying serious foul. Texas-synonymous shows like 'King of the Hill', 'Friday Night Lights', and 'Walker Texas Ranger' were strangely beat out by a mid-season replacement show on NBC that very few people heard of, was a remake of a Turkish TV show, and was cancelled during its first season in 2016.

State TV Show
Alabama Hart of Dixie
Alaska Northern Exposure
Arizona Last Man on Earth
Arkansas The Messengers
California The Big Bang Theory
Colorado Last Man Standing
Connecticut Billions
Delaware The Pretender
Florida Rosewood
Georgia The Walking Dead
Hawaii Hawaii Five-0
Idaho Wayward Pines
Illinois Chicago Med
Indiana The Middle
Iowa Girls
Kansas Switched at Birth
Kentucky Outsiders
Louisiana NCIS: New Orleans
Maine Once Upon a Time
Maryland Hannibal
Massachusetts Rizzoli & Isles
Michigan Battle Creek
Minnesota Orphan Black
Mississippi True Blood*
Missouri Life in Pieces
Montana Caitlin's Way
Nebraska Hell on Wheels
Nevada The Player
New Hampshire Breaking Bad**
New Jersey Boardwalk Empire
New Mexico Better Call Saul***
New York Blindspot
North Carolina Secret and Lies
North Dakota Blood & Oil
Ohio Glee
Oklahoma Marvel's Agent Carter****
Oregon Grimm
Pennsylvania How to Get Away with Murder
Rhode Island Family Guy
South Carolina Trial & Error
South Dakota Fargo
Tennessee Nashville
Texas Game of Silence
Utah Big Love
Vermont Newhart
Virginia Quanitco
Washington Grey's Anatomy
Washington D.C. NCIS
West Virginia Outcast
Wisconsin The Young and the Restless
Wyoming Longmire
*Parts took place in Mississippi, the primarily was set in Louisiana
**New Hampshire was the setting of the second-to-last episode
***Tied on TV Guide Watchlist at #43 with 'Breaking Bad'
****Season 2 episode "Smoke & Mirrors"

So what is your favorite Texas television show?

