What is the Worst Tourist Trap in Texas?

When taking in the sights in the Lone Star State, what should someone avoid going out of their way to see?

Business Insider broke down the worst place to check out in each state in the union. While there's no apparent criteria for now they came to their decision, a good deal of the traps listed are understandable. Heck, even die-hard Star Trek fans think having a monument in Iowa commemorating the future birthplace of Capt. Kirk is pretty ridiculous. But what did they determine to be the worst tourist trap in Texas? Don't worry, you'll remember it.

Yep, the Alamo made the list as the worst tourist trap in Texas. According to the site, they selected the Alamo because of its disappointing size (being considerably smaller than people anticipate), and only really being interesting for an hour or so to history buffs, not offering much to the average tourist.

