What Questions Do People Google About Texas the Most?

We always wonder about states we aren't familiar with. And while we may be intimately familiar with Texas, do you ever wonder what questions others have about the Lone Star State?

Over the last two months, Mental Floss has searched Google, specifically through Google Chrome's Incognito mode, to find what are the most Googled questions for each state in the country, focusing on two questions,

They excluded questions that focused on sports teams, with the exception of Alabama since that's the vast majority of Googled questions.

First, what questions about Texas do people hope Google has the answer for?

Why is Texas so big?

Why does Texas want to secede?

For other states, questioned ranged from their status in the electoral college, their climate, to why they even exist in the first place. The most Googled questions for the rest of the states, in alphabetical order, were...

Alabama

Why is Alabama so good?

Why does Alabama have 28 on their helmets?

Alaska

Why is Alaska so cold?

Why does Alaska have so many earthquakes?

Arizona

Why is Arizona so cheap?

Why does Arizona no observe daylight savings time?

Arkansas

Why is Arkansas so humid?

Why does Arkansas have the highest obesity rate?

California

Why is California so expensive?

Why does California have the most seats in the house?

Colorado

Why is Colorado so fit?

Why does Colorado hate California?

Connecticut

Why is Connecticut so haunted?

Why does Connecticut have a silent C?

Delaware

Why is Delaware so dangerous?

Why does Delaware exist?

Florida

Why is Florida so weird?

Who does Florida suck?

Georgia

Why is Georgia so hot?

Why does Georgia have so many countries? (Possibly they meant "counties", but that's how the result came up.)

Hawaii

Why is Hawaii so hot?

Why does Hawaii have volcanoes?

Idaho

Why is Idaho so Republican?

Why does Idaho grow potatoes?

Illinois

Why is Illinois so broke?

Why does Illinois have earthquakes?

Indiana

Why is Indiana so Republican?

Why does Indiana have a teacher shortage?

Iowa

Why is Iowa so important?

Why does Iowa vote first?

Kansas

Why is Kansas so bad at football?

Why does Kansas have so many tornadoes?

Kentucky

Why is Kentucky so poor?

Why does Kentucky have two time zones?

Louisiana

Why is Louisiana so hot?

Who does Louisiana speak French?

Maine

Why is Maine so white?

Why does Maine split electoral votes?

Maryland

Why is Maryland so rich?

Why does Maryland hate O'Malley?

Massachusetts

Why is Massachusetts so liberal?

Why does Massachusetts have the best schools?

Michigan

My is Michigan so poor?

Why does Michigan have the up?

Minnesota

Why is Minnesota so cold?

Why does Minnesota vote Democrat?

Mississippi

Why is Mississippi so poor?

Why does Mississippi have a Confederate Flag?

Missouri

Why is Missouri so racist?

Why does Missouri have two NFL teams?

Montana

Why is Montana so empty?

Why does Montana hate the FBI?

Nebraska

Why is Nebraska so flat?

Why does Nebraska smell?

Nevada

Why is Nevada so dry?

Why does Nevada allow prostitution?

New Hampshire

Why is New Hampshire so important for elections?

Why does New Hampshire have the first primary?

New Jersey

Why is New Jersey so bad?

Why does New Jersey have the highest population density?

New Mexico

Why is New Mexico so enchanting?

Why does New Mexico hate Texas?

New York

Why is New York so expensive?

Why does New York have three NFL teams?

North Carolina

Why is North Carolina so hot?

Why does North Carolina say first in freedom?

North Dakota

Why is North Dakota so cold?

Why does North Dakota exist?

Ohio

Why is Ohio so important?

Why does Ohio vote early?

Oklahoma

Why is Oklahoma so bad?

Why does Oklahoma have so many earthquakes?

Oregon

Why is Oregon so liberal?

Why does Oregon have full service gas?

Pennsylvania

Why is Pennsylvania so boring?

Why does Pennsylvania vote Democrat?

Rhode Island

Why is Rhode Island so small?

Why does Rhode Island exist?

South Carolina

Why is South Carolina so dangerous?

Why does South Carolina have so many dams?

South Dakota

Why is South Dakota so windy?

Why does South Dakota have low unemployment?

Tennessee

Why is Tennessee so violent?

Why does Tennessee have two time zones?

Utah

Why is Utah so Mormon?

Why does Utah have a young population?

Vermont

Why is Vermont so liberal?

Why does Vermont have a low crime rate?

Virginia

Why is Virginia so racist?

Why does Virginia have 13 electoral votes?

Washington

Why is Washington so liberal?

Why does Washington have the highest minimum wage?

West Virginia

Why is West Virginia so poor?

Why does West Virginia exist?

Wisconsin

Why is Wisconsin so cold?

Why does Wisconsin have a NHL team?

Wyoming