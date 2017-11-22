What State Has the Most Turkey-Related Jobs?

Zippia has come out with a list of the states with the most turkey-related jobs, so what better time to look at it than in the lead-up to the day when 46 million of these gobblers will be gobbled up? And considering there are more than 112,000 people around the U.S. who work in the turkey industry, it's safe to say this is a business that's pretty darned stable, especially now -- an astonishing 20% of all turkeys produced in the States is eaten on Thanksgiving.