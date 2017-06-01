What Word Do Texans Need the Most Help Spelling?

Google Trends has recently released the list of words users in each state most use the search engine for help in spelling.

Simply, Google looked at the most commonly searched "how to spell..." for each state so far in 2017. While some states seem to have issues with simple four and five letter words, a few states have really gone for the granddaddy of them all and wondered most how to spell a 34-letter whopper. Heck, even one state's most Googled "how to spell" is its own name. And funny enough, even Google misspelled one of the words.

Alabama - Pneumonia

Alaska - Schedule

Arizona - Tomorrow

Arkansas - Chihuahua

California - Beautiful

Colorado - Tomorrow

Connecticut - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Delaware - Hallelujah

Florida - Receipt

Georgia - Gray

Hawaii - People

Idaho - Quote

Illinois - Appreciate

Indiana - Hallelujah

Iowa - Vacuum

Kansas - Diamond

Kentucky - Beautiful

Louisiana - Giraffe

Maine - Pneumonia

Maryland - Ninety

Massachusetts - Ninety

Michigan - Pneumonia

Minnesota - Beautiful

Mississippi - Nanny

Missouri - Maintenance

Montana - Surprise

Nebraska - Suspicious

Nevada - Available

New Hampshire - Diarrhea

New Jersey - Twelve

New Mexico - Banana

New York - Beautiful

North Carolina - Angel

North Dakota - Dilemma

Ohio - Beautiful

Oklahoma - Patient

Oregon - Sense

Pennsylvania - Sauerkraut

Rhode Island - Liar

South Carolina - Chihuahua

South Dakota - College

Tennessee - Chaos

Texas - Maintenance

Utah - Disease

Vermont - Europe

Virginia - Delicious

Washington - Pneumonia

West Virginia - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Wisconsin - Wisconsin

Wyoming - Priority