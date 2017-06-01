What Word Do Texans Need the Most Help Spelling?
Google Trends has recently released the list of words users in each state most use the search engine for help in spelling.
Simply, Google looked at the most commonly searched "how to spell..." for each state so far in 2017. While some states seem to have issues with simple four and five letter words, a few states have really gone for the granddaddy of them all and wondered most how to spell a 34-letter whopper. Heck, even one state's most Googled "how to spell" is its own name. And funny enough, even Google misspelled one of the words.
- Alabama - Pneumonia
- Alaska - Schedule
- Arizona - Tomorrow
- Arkansas - Chihuahua
- California - Beautiful
- Colorado - Tomorrow
- Connecticut - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Delaware - Hallelujah
- Florida - Receipt
- Georgia - Gray
- Hawaii - People
- Idaho - Quote
- Illinois - Appreciate
- Indiana - Hallelujah
- Iowa - Vacuum
- Kansas - Diamond
- Kentucky - Beautiful
- Louisiana - Giraffe
- Maine - Pneumonia
- Maryland - Ninety
- Massachusetts - Ninety
- Michigan - Pneumonia
- Minnesota - Beautiful
- Mississippi - Nanny
- Missouri - Maintenance
- Montana - Surprise
- Nebraska - Suspicious
- Nevada - Available
- New Hampshire - Diarrhea
- New Jersey - Twelve
- New Mexico - Banana
- New York - Beautiful
- North Carolina - Angel
- North Dakota - Dilemma
- Ohio - Beautiful
- Oklahoma - Patient
- Oregon - Sense
- Pennsylvania - Sauerkraut
- Rhode Island - Liar
- South Carolina - Chihuahua
- South Dakota - College
- Tennessee - Chaos
- Texas - Maintenance
- Utah - Disease
- Vermont - Europe
- Virginia - Delicious
- Washington - Pneumonia
- West Virginia - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Wisconsin - Wisconsin
- Wyoming - Priority