What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?

Below is the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of March 28, 2016.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Monday, March 28

Flix at the Forum: Red
Time: 6 am - 8 pm | Price: FREE

WWE Monday Night Raw Watch Party at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame
Time: 6 pm | Price: $2-$3 (museum admission)

Youth Drawing at the Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 4 pm - 5 pm | Price: $50

Tuesday, March 29

Elementary Art at the Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 4 pm - 5 pm | Price: $40

Wednesday, March 30

Thursday, March 31

Hiring Event - Temporary Warehouse Workers Needed
Will work six days: Friday, April 15th-Wednesday, April 20th. Hiring on-the-spot!

Acrylics: Bursting Into Spring
Time: 6 pm - 8 pm | Price: $45

Dannie Carson Live at Lone Star Bar
Time: 9 pm - 2 am | Price: $5

Jason Boland and the Stragglers at Denim & Diamonds
Time: 10 pm - 12 am | Price: $10

Friday, April 1

Grease at the Wichita Theatre
Time: 2 pm, 7:30 pm | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID

Kay Franklin Workshop at Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 10 am - 4 pm | Price: $66

Texoma Bulldog Club Specialty Show (April 1-3)
Time: Friday: 4 pm - 10 pm, Saturday: 8 am - 12 pm & 1 pm - 5 pm, Sunday: 8 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE

Cowboy True (April 1-2)
Time: 6 pm - 10 pm | Price: Free Friday evening and Saturday daytime events, $60.00 per person for Saturday night Dinner & Auction

An Evening at the Skyscraper (April 1-2)
Time: 7:30 and 9 pm nightly | Price: $20 per person

Saturday, April 2

Relay for Life Garage Sale
Time: 7 am - 1 pm

6th Annual Autism Awareness 5k Fun Run/1-Mile Walk
Time: 9 am - 11 am | Price: 5K: $25, 1 Mile Walk: $20, Kids 12 and under, free

Boy Scout Troop 600 Sausage Fundraiser
Time: 11 am - 2 pm | Price: Donation

Pinwheels for Patsy's House 2016
Time: 12 pm - 3 pm | Price: $20 per pinwheel

Sunday, April 3

Sundary Series Race #2 at Red River Speedway
Time: 12 pm - 6:30 pm | Price: GA $15 (ages 12 to 64; tickets available on race day only), Kids (ages 6-11) just $5, Ages 5 and under admitted free with Adult admission (grandstand only), Active Military and Seniors (Ages 65+): $12. All Pit Passes $35 for all ages

Spaghetti Dinner Benefiting First Step Inc.
Time: 12 pm - 3 pm | Price: $10

If you have an event you would like included on the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!

BONUS EVENT: Insane Inflatable 5k is Coming Back to Texoma April 30!
Click here for event details!

 

 

Filed Under: newsletter
Categories: Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
