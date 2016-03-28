What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?

Below is the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of March 28, 2016.

Monday, March 28

Flix at the Forum: Red

Time: 6 am - 8 pm | Price: FREE

WWE Monday Night Raw Watch Party at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

Time: 6 pm | Price: $2-$3 (museum admission)

Youth Drawing at the Kemp Center for the Arts

Time: 4 pm - 5 pm | Price: $50

Tuesday, March 29

Elementary Art at the Kemp Center for the Arts

Time: 4 pm - 5 pm | Price: $40

Independence Brewing Co. Pint Night at Gypsy Uncorked

Time: 5 pm - 9 pm

Wednesday, March 30

Wake Up Wichita Falls - Wake Up and Jump at Urban Air Trampoline Park

Time: 8 am - 9 am | Price: FREE

Thursday, March 31

Hiring Event - Temporary Warehouse Workers Needed

Will work six days: Friday, April 15th-Wednesday, April 20th. Hiring on-the-spot!

Advanced Youth Art at the Kemp Center for the Arts

Time: 3:45 pm | Price: $40

All About Acrylics: Sunflower Bouquet at the Kemp Center for the Arts

Time: 6 pm - 8:30 pm | Price: $45

Acrylics: Bursting Into Spring

Time: 6 pm - 8 pm | Price: $45

United Regional Lecture Series: Flip Flops for the Beach & Stilletos for a Night Out

Time: 6:30 pm - 8 pm

Dannie Carson Live at Lone Star Bar

Time: 9 pm - 2 am | Price: $5

Jason Boland and the Stragglers at Denim & Diamonds

Time: 10 pm - 12 am | Price: $10

Friday, April 1

Grease at the Wichita Theatre

Time: 2 pm, 7:30 pm | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID

Kay Franklin Workshop at Kemp Center for the Arts

Time: 10 am - 4 pm | Price: $66

Texoma Bulldog Club Specialty Show (April 1-3)

Time: Friday: 4 pm - 10 pm, Saturday: 8 am - 12 pm & 1 pm - 5 pm, Sunday: 8 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE

Cowboy True (April 1-2)

Time: 6 pm - 10 pm | Price: Free Friday evening and Saturday daytime events, $60.00 per person for Saturday night Dinner & Auction

A Midsummer's Night Family Garden Gala at River Bend Nature Center

Time: 6 pm - 8 pm | Price: $15

An Evening at the Skyscraper (April 1-2)

Time: 7:30 and 9 pm nightly | Price: $20 per person

Saturday, April 2

Relay for Life Garage Sale

Time: 7 am - 1 pm

6th Annual Autism Awareness 5k Fun Run/1-Mile Walk

Time: 9 am - 11 am | Price: 5K: $25, 1 Mile Walk: $20, Kids 12 and under, free

Boy Scout Troop 600 Sausage Fundraiser

Time: 11 am - 2 pm | Price: Donation

Pinwheels for Patsy's House 2016

Time: 12 pm - 3 pm | Price: $20 per pinwheel

Burkburnett Health Fair

Price: FREE

Sunday, April 3

Sundary Series Race #2 at Red River Speedway

Time: 12 pm - 6:30 pm | Price: GA $15 (ages 12 to 64; tickets available on race day only), Kids (ages 6-11) just $5, Ages 5 and under admitted free with Adult admission (grandstand only), Active Military and Seniors (Ages 65+): $12. All Pit Passes $35 for all ages

Spaghetti Dinner Benefiting First Step Inc.

Time: 12 pm - 3 pm | Price: $10

