What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?

Below is the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of March 7, 2016.

Date: March 7

Time: 4 pm - 5 pm

Price: $50

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

Each month youth ages (9-13) will learn the essentials of drawing in a fun, engaging class. Every class will build skill in line, value, shading and perspective. Each week will focus on a different subject matter. Mondays from 4-5pm. March 7,21,28 2016. Skip March 14 for spring break.

Date: March 7

Time: 6 pm - 9 pm

Price: $40

Location: MPEC

Join us for a heartwarming evening to support Inheritance Adoptions. This year's featured speakers will be Mary Beth Chapman and Emily Chapman Richards, wife & daughter of Grammy & Dove Award winning recording artist, Steven Curtis Chapman.

Date: March 8

Time: 4 pm - 5pm

Price: $40

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

This weekly after-school art program is specially structured for younger elementary age children (5-9 years), with fun and educational activities that will develop skills, interest in and awareness of a wide range of art. Each class introduces the student to a different art form and artist biography. Students have the opportunity to draw, paint, sculpt, and create fun works of art. This month’s series, led by Cindy K. Thomas, will be held Tuesdays from 4-5 pm in the Lower Level classroom. Class dates for March are 1,8,22,29 2016. Skip March 15 for spring break.

Date: March 8

Time: 7 pm - 9 pm

Price: FREE

Location: MSU Akin Auditorium

The Department of Music will present the University Orchestra and the MSU Jazz Band in concert at 7 p.m. in Akin Auditorium. Admission is free. For more information, call 940-397-4267.

Date: March 9 & 10

Time: 9 am - 4 pm

Price: FREE

Location: JS Bridwell AG Center

The Wichita Falls Ranch & Farm Expo features over 350 vendors from 25 states and Austrailia, in over 175,000 square feet of exhibit space! The expo will feature a live production bull sale, wild west rodeo acts and entertainment, Beer Garden, plus over $5,000 in prizes and giveaways! Fun for the entertainment family!

Date: March 9

Time: 11:45 am - 1:00 pm

Price: $10

Location: Dillard College of Business, RM 189

oin us for “Oil Price Shocks: Estimating GDP, Local Income and Employment Effects on the North Texas Regional Economy”. MSU student, Curtis Knobloch, was recently selected as a 2016 EURECA award winner for his undergraduate research project and presentation, “Factors Driving Down Oil Prices: Implication for the North Texas Regional Economy”. He worked alongside his mentors, Dr. John Martinez and Dr. Robert Forrester, Economics and Finance.

Date: March 9

Time: 12 pm

Price: Free for members, $15 for non-members

Location: Wells Fargo Building, Second Floor

The Young Professionals of Wichita Falls presents "Tech Tips to Take Back to Your Business." As Young Professionals, we’re often looked to when discussing new technology and how it can be utilized in our businesses. But with technology changing so quickly, who can keep up with it all?

Date: March 10

Time: 10 am - 6 pm

Price: FREE

Location: MPEC

The Mall Outlet is coming to your town!! Levi's, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, American Eagle & Ugg--- Complete Clothing warehouse!

Date: March 10

Time: 4 pm - 5 pm

Price: $40

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

This class is specially structured for younger elementary age students (10-14) who are ready for slightly more challenging art projects and concepts. Students will have a variety of subjects and materials. Arianna kirk will lead each session with a different art history focus.Thursdays from 4-5pm. March 3,10,24,31. Skip March 17 for spring break.

Date: March 10, 11, 12

Time: 5 pm - 8 pm

Price: Free Admission

Location: Sikes Lake Center

Is YOUR weekend BOOKED? The Wichita Adult Literacy Council’s 16th annual Book Fair IS booked! Thousands of books to be exact! The book room volunteers are currently sorting through over 100,000 books within 40 genres and getting ready to transport them to the Sikes Lake Center at MSU for the much-anticipated event. The Book Fair is WALC’s largest fundraiser of the year and WALC strives to make 20,000.00 this year to help provide curriculum and free tutoring services for adult learners in the Texoma region.

Date: March 10

Time: 6 pm - 8:30 pm

Location: Kemp Center For the Arts

Create your own adaptation of Betsy's Unfurled. Bring your friends and your free spirit and explore the joy of painting in oil. Betsy will guide beginners and seasoned painters alike in creating a unique painting that you can display in your home! This class is BYOW, bring your own wine!

Date: March 10

Time: 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Price: FREE

Location: Natural Grocers

Not only do you feel tired, but your cells are tired too! Not enough energy in your cells leads to poor health throughout your body. Fortunately, there is Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), an important vitamin-like substance that is essential for energy production. Come join us in this FREE nutrition seminar to learn about the many, many health benefits of CoQ10!

Date: March 10

Time: 9 pm - 2 am

Price: $5

Location: Lone Star Tequila Bar & Dancehall

LIVE MUSIC EVERY THURSDAY! March 10 enjoy Allen Biffle Band, show starts @ 9pm. Cover applies. 18+ welcome. Open daily 3pm. Happy Hour drink specials 3-8pm. Drink specials continue from 8pm-2am, including 1/2 OFF all Tequila! Call 9407677827 for more information.

Date: March 10

Time: 10 pm

Price: $10

Location: Denim & Diamonds

Visit the event page for more details and to read about each artist.

Date: March 11 & 12

Time: 2 pm - 6 pm

Location: P2 - The Deuce

WF Guns & Hoses Cookin' for Kids is a non-profit fundraiser sponsored by the Wichita Falls Professional Fire Fighters Association and the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association. All Proceeds go towards local children's programs which both associations sponsor throughout the year. Don't miss this two-night event March 11th and 12th, 2016. Added events this year include a Friday Night Margarita making contest and Steak Cook-off. BBQ Competition all day Saturday.

Date: March 11

Time: 7 pm - 10 pm

Price: $12 - $65

Location: Kay Yeager Coliseum

The Wichita Falls Nighthawks are more than just a professional indoor football team. We are Nighthawk Nation! Fans will be right on top of the action as the fast paced game happens just inches from our ‘Nose-Bleed Seats’. That’s right, the first four rows are so close to the action that fans have to pay attention or they might take a hit from one of the 60 balls that will go into the stands. Any lucky fan that catches a ball gets to keep it! We do ask that players that go into the stands are returned, no exceptions. There’s not bad seat in the house, and everyone gets to enjoy the climate-controlled environment of the KYC.

Date: March 11 & 12

Time: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Price: $19 adults, $17 military/seniors/students, $10 kids

Location: Backdoor Theatre

Main Stage March 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26. Considered by many to be the last great musical comedy, Gypsy tells the backstage tale of vaudeville entertainer turned stripper Gypsy Rose Lee and her overbearing mother, Rose. Stephen Sondheim's lyrics and Jule Styne's infectious music produced more than its share of Broadway standards, including "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Small World," "Some People," "If Momma Was Married," "Together Wherever We Go," and the climactic "Rose's Turn." Gypsy is the ultimate story about an aggressive stage mother.

Date: March 11, 12, 13

Time: 7:30 pm, 2:30 pm

Price: $10 general admission, $8 military/seniors/students, group pricing also available

Location: MSU Fain Fine Arts Theater

Frustrated at the ongoing violence of the civil war, Lysistrata convinces the women of Athens to deny their husbands sex until a peace treaty is signed. Aristophanes was astonishingly ahead of his time with this play, which is possibly his greatest and most enduring comedy.

Date: March 11

Time: 7:30 - 10 pm

Price: FREE

Location: Wichita Theatre

Celtic Aire is the premier Celtic and folk ensemble of the United States Air Force. Formed in 2007, the group is comprised of five Airmen musicians from The United States Air Force Band's Singing Sergeants, the official chorus of the U.S. Air Force. In addition to community relations concerts in Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area, this small ensemble regularly performs at official functions for military and civilian leaders including the president, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and the U. S. Air Force chief of staff. In 2009, Celtic Aire deployed to Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and Kyrgyzstan in support of diplomatic and troop morale initiatives as a part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Date: March 11

Time: 9 pm - 11 pm

Location: Iron Horse Pub

Visit event page for artist details.

Date: March 12

Time: 9 am - 1 pm

Price: FREE

Location: MPEC

The Wichita Falls Family Health Center Health Fair is designed to educate the community about healthy behaviors and promote an active lifestyle. There will be face painting for the kids and fun for all. The Family Health Center physicians will provide medical advice for the entire family on a wide range of topics for men, women, teenagers and children. In addition, direct access to a number of local physicians and health related specialists will be on hand.

Date: March 12

Time: 10 am - 12 pm

Price: $25 advance, $30 day of

Location: Farmer's Market

The St. Patrick's Day Downtown Dash 5K returns this year, giving festival attendees a fun, active way to prepare for the annual St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival! Registration is now underway for the annual St. Patrick's Day Downtown Dash 5K and celebration of all things green.

Date: March 12

Time: 11 am - 3 pm

Price: $35

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

Spend a Saturday mid-day with veteran Prismacolor artist Pat Wearth as she leads you through the “pencil painting” process. Create this fun painting bear. Students need to bring their own prismacolor pencils, there is a $5 supply fee payable to the teacher on the day of class for the rest of the supplies, papers, and handouts provided.

Date: March 12

Time: 11 am - 5 pm

Price: $7

Location: The Wichita Theatre

Pet owners Roger and Anita live happily in London with their Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate the monstrous Cruella De Vil plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen. DISNEY'S 101 DALMATIANS KIDS is presented by KIDZ ON STAGE, our 8-12 year old performers, and is a perfect opportunity for your kids to see actors their own age in a short, fun-filled production. SHOW DATES: Saturday March 12, 2016 - 11:00AM, Saturday March 12, 2016 - 2:00PM, Saturday March 12, 2016 - 5:00PM

Date: March 12

Time: 11 am - 12 pm

Location: River Bend Nature Center

Story: What Lives in the Pond?

Date: March 12

Time: 11 am - 1:30 pm

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

This Class is an easy-to-learn drawing class designed to be relaxing, creative and fun. Learn the basics of structured patterns and how to create your own designs. You are able to create beautiful designs with no preconceived idea of a final result and relax as your art takes form.

Date: March 12

Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Price: $20

Location: Scoot's

First Bike out at 12PM / Last Bike out by 1PM. Free T-Shirt for first 100 Registrants. Meal Included! Door Prizes, Silent Auction and Raffle Available.

Date: March 12

Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Price: FREE

Location: JS Bridwell AG Center

Join us for an afternoon of preparation for the upcoming 2016 Horse Show season. This event will utilize the covered outdoor Wichita County Horse Committee exercise arena.

Date: March 12

Time: 3 pm - 10:30 pm

Price: $12 advance, $10 military/students, $15 day of, kids 12 and under free

Location: 8th and Indiana

Visit event page for all event deatails.

Date: March 12

Time: 3 pm - 4pm

Price: FREE for 3 years old - 2nd grade

Location: Lucy Park

