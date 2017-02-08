What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Nighthawks football, the Lone Star Kart Nationals, Dancing for the Stars and a whole lot more - this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, February 9 - Sunday, February 12.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, February 9
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS - WICHITA FALLS NIGHTHAWKS PRE-SEASON PARTY
Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free
EXPLORING ART
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $45
MARDI GRAS KING’S EVENT
Time: 7:45-9:45pm | Price: $50
Friday, February 10
LONE STAR KART NATIONALS
Time: 3:00pm | Price: $5 adults, $2 kids 12 & under
DANCING FOR THE STARS 2017
Time: 6:00-10:30pm | Price: $120 per person, $960 for table of 8
WADE BOWEN & FLATLAND CAVALRY AT DENIM AND DIAMONDS
Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $12 in advance, $15 at the door
UNPLUGGED FOR PATSY’S HOUSE
Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: $20
Saturday, February 11
VALENTINE CRAFTS AT THE WICHITA FALLS PUBLIC LIBRARY
Time: 10:30-11:30am | Price: Free
NATURE TOTS STORY TIME AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members
SCIENCE SATURDAY AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!
Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members
AN EVENING OF IMPROV AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $10
MERCY ME TEXAS TAKEOVER
Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $27 and up
WICHITA FALLS NIGHTHAWKS EXHIBITION GAME
Time: 7:00pm | Price: $12-$65
GABRIEL IGLESIAS "FLUFFYMANIA WORLD TOUR: 20 YEARS OF COMEDY"
Time: 8:00-10:30pm | Price: starting at $50
Sunday, February 12
OPEN ICE SKATING
Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: $8
SEPIA: A LEGACY IN PHOTOGRAPHY OPENING RECEPTION
Time: 4:30-6:30pm | Price: Free
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!