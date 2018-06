What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Wichita Falls Mom Prom, live theater, Nighthawks football and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, March 2 - Sunday, March 5.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, March 2

WICHITA ADULT LITERACY COUNCIL BOOK FAIR

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: $10 sneak peek Thursday

Friday, March 3

WICHITA ADULT LITERACY COUNCIL BOOK FAIR

Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free

Saturday, March 4

WICHITA ADULT LITERACY COUNCIL BOOK FAIR

Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free

KIDS FISHING RODEO

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

HEALTHY BREAKFAST IDEAS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Time: 12:00-1:00pm | Price: Free

Sunday, March 5

PERKINS LECTURES

Time: 10:30am-8:00pm | Price: Free