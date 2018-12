What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

A ton of St. Patrick's Day parties, "Big River" at River Bend Nature Center, the grand re-opening of The Yard and more - this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, March 16 – Saturday, March 18.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, February 16

RED RIVER DAMAGE PREVENTION COUNCIL SAFETY DAY

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm | Price: TBA

SEASONAL MINI-JOB FAIR

Time: 1:00-3:00pm

LAKE WICHITA REVITALIZATION DINNER: AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH THEODORE ROOSEVELT IV

Time: 5:30-9:30pm | Price: $175-$5,000

BIG RIVER AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, March 17

HIGHLANDER PUBLIC HOUSE GRAND OPENING

Time: 3:00pm-2:00am

THE YARD RETURNS!

Time: 5:00pm-Midnight

MSU SOFTBALL VS. CAMERON

Time: 6:00pm | Price: General Admission $6

SCOTT TAYLOR BAND

Time: 7:00-10:00pm

ST. PATTY'S DAY METAL BASH

Time: 8:00pm-2:00am | Price: $5 for 21+, $10 for Minors

ST. PATRICK'S DAY AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Call 940-767-9488 for pricing

LIVE MUSIC AT GANACHE CUPCAKE LOUNGE

Time: 8:30-11:30pm

Saturday, March 18

STUDIO SATURDAY @ THE KEMP: BEAUTIFUL BUTTONS

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

BUTTON CRAFTS!

Time: 12:00-2:00pm | Price: Free

GYPSY'S CRAWFISH BOIL, PUB CRAWL AND PATIO PARTY

Time: 3:00-11:00pm

THERAPY AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 7:00-10:30pm

BRADEN SOUTHARD ACOUSTIC SHOW AT GYPSY UNCORKED

Time: 8:00-10:00pm | Price: No Cover

ARDENTIA WITH NINETY TO NOTHING AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488 for pricing

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !