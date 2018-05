What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dwight Yoakam at Memorial Auditorium, Nighthawks football, the After Hours Art Walk and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, April 6 – Sunday, April 9.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, April 6

COPING WITH GRIEF

Time: 5:30-6:30pm | Price: Free

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS EXHIBIT OPENING

Time: 5:30-7:30pm | Price: Free

AFTER HOURS ART WALK

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, April 7

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

FIRST FRIDAY WINE TASTING

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: No Cover, Sample 4 wines for $8

WILLY WONKA AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30pm | Price: Call 940-723-9037

SAM RIGGS AT DENIM AND DIAMONDS

Time: 7:00pm-Midnight | Price: $12 in advance. $15 at the door

UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday. April 8

WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $5 Adults, Free for Children 13 & Under

ADVANCED STONEWARE MOSAIC TILE @ THE KEMP

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm | Price: $85 + Supply Fees

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

NATURE TOTS STORY TIME AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 11:00am-Noon | Price: Included with admission, free for members

SCIENCE SATURDAY AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members

WILLY WONKA AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 2:00pm | Price: Call 940-723-9037

MIDWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY VUELTA DEL VIENTO

Time: 4:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

12TH ANNUAL HISPANIC LEADERSHIP BANQUET

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $25 or $175 per table

WILLY WONKA AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30pm | Price: Call 940-723-9037

Sunday, April 9

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5 Adults, Free for Children 13 & Under