What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Check out the full list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 26 – Sunday, May 29.

Thursday, May 26

LIVE AT THE LAKE CONCERT - CANCELED FOR WEATHER

Friday, May 27

HARRELL ACCELERATED LEARNING CENTER GRADUATION

Time: 7pm - 8pm

PETER PAN: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE

Time: 7:30 pm | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID, available by phone, at the box office and Sheppard's I.T.T.

BURKBURNETT ISD GRADUATION

Time: 8pm

Saturday, May 28

TEXOMA ALL BREED HORSE SHOW ASSOCIATION

Time: 9am-5pm | Price: FREE

CAMP FIRE SPLASH DAY

Time: 1pm-6pm | Price: $2 per person

PETER PAN: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE

Time: 7:30 pm | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID, available by phone, at the box office and Sheppard's I.T.T.