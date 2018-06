What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Improv at Backdoor Theatre, Joe Ely at The Forum, Nighthawks football and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, April 27

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

COPING WITH GRIEF

Time: 5:30-6:30pm | Price: Free

2017 GIVE LIGHT AWARDS

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

ELECTRONICA: LEGENDS

Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: adults $15, students and staff $8, children (under 12) $5

CELEBRATION OF SCHOLARSHIP WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT AT MSU

Time: Price: 7:30-9:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, April 28

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

DECORATOR SHOW HOUSE

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $10 in advance, $12 at the door

IRON HORSE PUB PRESENTS JOE ELY AT THE FORUM

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

BART CROW BAND AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, April 29

FAITH CITY KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW

Time: 7:00am-6:00pm | Price: Free

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

CIRCLE TRAIL TOUR

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

DECORATOR SHOW HOUSE

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $10 in advance, $12 at the door

PETS FEST AT LUCY PARK PAVILION

Time: 12:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

FALLS FAIRY FEST

Time: 1:00-5:00pm | Price: $15 children, $5 adults

Sunday, April 30

FAITH CITY KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW

Time: 7:00am-6:00pm | Price: Free

DECORATOR SHOW HOUSE

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $10 in advance, $12 at the door

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

WICHITA FALLS YOUTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA SPRING CONCERT

Time: 3:00-4:15pm | price: Free