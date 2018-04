What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

ZZ Top at Memorial Auditorium, the MSU commencement ceremony, Ripcord at Backdoor Theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 11 – Sunday, May 14.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 11

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

AFTER SCHOOL FISHING

Time: 4:30-6:00pm | Price: $3 for first child, $2 for each additional child in household

LIVE AT THE LAKE

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

IAN MOORE AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488 for pricing

Friday, May 12

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

ERICK WILLIS WITH MORGAN ASHLEY AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488 for pricing

PROM NIGHT AT THE YARD

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Free

Saturday, May 13

MSU COMMENCEMENT

Time: 10:00am-Noon | Price: Free

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

SLOBBERFEST 2017

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free to attend, $5 to enter race

DOWNTOWN CAJUN FESTIVAL

Time: 12:00-10:00pm | Price: $7 in advance, $10 at the gate, 12 and under get in free

JIM SUHLER & MONKEY BEAT AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488 for pricing

Sunday, May 14

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free