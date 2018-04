What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The 30th Annual Legends of Swing Festival, Race Night at Wichita Speedway, Outdoor Movie Night, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 15

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT FOR SUPERVISORS AND MANAGERS

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm | Price: $169

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

CLEAN EATING WORKSHOP AT THE FARMERS MARKET

Time: 11:00am-Noon

30TH ANNUAL LEGENDS OF WESTERN SWING MUSIC FESTIVAL

Time: 12:00-11:00pm | Price: $35

SALUTE TO HEE HAW AND CATFISH DINNER

Time: 5:00-7:30pm | Price: $10

SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY FEATURING TEXAS FLOOD

Time: 6:15-10:00pm | Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

AVENUE Q AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30pm-Midnight | Price: $17-$35

LAYERED METAL FLOWER WORKSHOP

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $45

Friday, June 16

OBEDIENCE TRAINING CLUB AGILITY TRIAL

Time: 8:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $12 General Admission

AVENUE Q AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30pm-Midnight | Price: $17-$35

DISNEY'S ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. PRESENTED BY WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $15

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT TO BENEFIT LOCAL CHARITIES

Time: 8:00-10:30pm | Price: Free

THE HUB OF NTX BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Free

TUATHA DEA AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, June 17

MARKET TO MENU AT THE FARMERS MARKET

Time: 9:00-11:00am

PILATES BASICS WITH STELLA YARBROUGH

Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Free

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

NUTRITION DEMO: KIDS AND VEGGIES

Time: 11:00am-12:30pm | Price: Free

AVENUE Q AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30-Midnight | Price $17-$35

DISNEY'S ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. PRESENTED BY WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $15

KILLDEVIL WITH FRAMING THE RED AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

HIP HOP HOORAY AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 8:00-11:45pm

Sunday, June 18

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

FATHER'S DAY AT CASTAWAY COVE

Time: 12:00-7:00pm | Price: Dads get in free with General Admission / Junior ticket purchase

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !