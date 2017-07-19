What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Red River Lyric Opera Summer Festival, Movies in the Park, Revolver Night at The Yard, live theater and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, July 20

RED RIVER LYRIC OPERA SUMMER FESTIVAL

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10 General Admission. Free to MSU students and military

CHEYENNE PITTS LIVE AT THE YARD

Time: 8:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, July 21

RED RIVER LYRIC OPERA SUMMER FESTIVAL

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10 General Admission. Free to MSU students and military

JAMES COOK AND FRIENDS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488 for details

Saturday, July 22

PILATES BASICS WITH STELLA YARBROUGH

Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Free

MONTHLY SIDEWALK JAM

Time: 2:00-4:30pm | Price: Free

RED RIVER LYRIC OPERA SUMMER FESTIVAL

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10 General Admission. Free to MSU students and military

MIKE O'NEILL WITH RODNEY JOHNSON AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Call 940-767-9488 for details

MOVIES IN THE PARK

Time: 8:30-10:30pm | Price: Free

Sunday, July 23

RED RIVER LYRIC OPERA SUMMER FESTIVAL

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10 General Admission. Free to MSU students and military