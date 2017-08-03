What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show, Cats at Wichita Theater, the After Hours Art Walk and more - coming up this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, August 3

AFTER HOURS ART WALK

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

SCULPTURE GARDEN AFTER DARK @ THE KEMP

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

THURSDAY NIGHT TUNES WITH ANTHONY CASTILLO HOSTED BY GYPSYUNCORKED

Time: 8:00-10:00pm

Friday, August 4

IT HURTS TO BE DEAD AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

TEXTURED STATE PALLET WORKSHOP HOSTED BY FRAMED

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $45 per person

AN EVENING OF IMPROV AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $10

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

BRANDON RHYDER AT THE WAREHOUSE

Time: 9:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-500-0042

Saturday, August 5

WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: Adults $7, Children 13 and under are free

TIME TO CELEBRATE! WITH CLINKERS @ THE FORUM

Time: 1:00-3:30pm | Price: $40

RED RIVER ROLLER DERBY

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Advance Price: Adult $10 / Kids 4-11 $7 Door Price: Adult $15 / Kids 4-11 $10

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

SETH JAMES AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

MOVIES IN THE PARK

Time: 8:30-10:30pm | Price: Free

Sunday, August 6

WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Adults $7, Children 13 and under are free

TEXAS OKLAHOMA BARREL RACING ASSOCIATION

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: Free to the public

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !