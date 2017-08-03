What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show, Cats at Wichita Theater, the After Hours Art Walk and more - coming up this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6.
Thursday, August 3
AFTER HOURS ART WALK
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
SCULPTURE GARDEN AFTER DARK @ THE KEMP
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13
THURSDAY NIGHT TUNES WITH ANTHONY CASTILLO HOSTED BY GYPSYUNCORKED
Time: 8:00-10:00pm
Friday, August 4
IT HURTS TO BE DEAD AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
TEXTURED STATE PALLET WORKSHOP HOSTED BY FRAMED
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $45 per person
AN EVENING OF IMPROV AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $10
CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13
BRANDON RHYDER AT THE WAREHOUSE
Time: 9:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-500-0042
Saturday, August 5
WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: Adults $7, Children 13 and under are free
TIME TO CELEBRATE! WITH CLINKERS @ THE FORUM
Time: 1:00-3:30pm | Price: $40
RED RIVER ROLLER DERBY
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Advance Price: Adult $10 / Kids 4-11 $7 Door Price: Adult $15 / Kids 4-11 $10
CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13
SETH JAMES AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
MOVIES IN THE PARK
Time: 8:30-10:30pm | Price: Free
Sunday, August 6
WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Adults $7, Children 13 and under are free
TEXAS OKLAHOMA BARREL RACING ASSOCIATION
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: Free to the public
