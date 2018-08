What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Hotter'N Hell 100, 'Sexy Laundry' at Backdoor Theater, the Back to School Bash at The Yard, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 24 – Saturday, August 27.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, August 24

THE AUSTIN BIKE ZOO PERFORMANCES AT HOTTER'N HELL

Price: Free

HOTTER'N HELL 100: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Time: 3:00pm

SEXY LAUNDRY AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

Friday, August 25

HOTTER'N HELL 100: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Time: 9:00am

HOTTER'N HELL PRE-PARTY AT GANACHE CUPCAKE LOUNGE

Time: 5:00-11:00pm

RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: General Admission $12, Seniors/Police/Fire $10, Kids 6-12 $8, Kids 5 & Under Free

SEXY LAUNDRY AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

MAYLEE THOMAS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, August 26

HOTTER'N HELL 100: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Time: 5:00am

CELEBRATION BLOOD DRIVE: IN MEMORY OF PEYTON HOOD

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm

BEGINNER JEWELRY CLASS @ THE KEMP

Time: 1:00-4:00pm | Price: $45

SEXY LAUNDRY AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH FEATURING DJ MANIAC HOSTED BY THE YARD, WICHITA FALLS FOOD PARK

Time: 7:00pm-Midnight

CONSTELLATIONS

Time: 7:30-9:00pm | Price: $5

NO LIMITS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight

NIGHT HIKE! HOSTED BY LAKE ARROWHEAD STATE PARK - TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE

Time: 9:00-10:00pm | Price: $3

Sunday, August 27

HOTTER'N HELL 100: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Time: 7:00am

CONSTELLATIONS

Time: 2:00-3:30pm | Price: $5

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !