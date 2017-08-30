What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The MSU football season opener, Queen for a Day at The Iron Horse Pub, the Pre-Labor Day Blood Drive at Texas Blood Institute, live theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 31 – Saturday, September 2.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, August 31
FREE SEMINAR: THE PROS & CONS OF LIVING TRUSTS HOSTED BY PERSONAL MONEY PLANNING
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
SEXY LAUNDRY AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
MSU FOOTBALL VS. QUINCY (ILL.)
Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: General Admission $5-$10, Active Military $5, Free for MSU Students, Faculty and Staff and Children 5 & Under
THURSDAY NIGHT TUNES WITH ANTHONY CASTILLO HOSTED BY GYPSYUNCORKED
Time: 8:00-10:00pm
Friday, September 1
PRE-LABOR DAY BLOOD DRIVE @ TEXAS BLOOD INSTITUTE
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
KAYE FRANKLIN PAINTING WORKSHOP
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $66
RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: General Admission $12, Seniors/Police/Fire $10, Kids 6-12 $8, 5 & Under Free
MSU BLOCK PARTY
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
ULTIMATE COLLEGE NIGHT WITH CASH PRIZES! AT FRANK & JOE'S
Time: 7:00pm-Midnight
RODNEY JOHNSON BAND
Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, September 2
P.E.T.S PRE-PARTY AT THE HIGHLANDER
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $10
QUEEN TRIBUTE BAND QUEEN FOR A DAY WITH HANNAH BELLE LECTER OPENING AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!