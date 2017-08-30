What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The MSU football season opener, Queen for a Day at The Iron Horse Pub, the Pre-Labor Day Blood Drive at Texas Blood Institute, live theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 31 – Saturday, September 2.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, August 31

MSU FOOTBALL VS. QUINCY (ILL.)

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: General Admission $5-$10, Active Military $5, Free for MSU Students, Faculty and Staff and Children 5 & Under

Friday, September 1

RACE NIGHT AT WICHITA SPEEDWAY

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: General Admission $12, Seniors/Police/Fire $10, Kids 6-12 $8, 5 & Under Free

RODNEY JOHNSON BAND

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, September 2

QUEEN TRIBUTE BAND QUEEN FOR A DAY WITH HANNAH BELLE LECTER OPENING AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488