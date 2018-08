What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Texoma Gives, the After Hours Art Walk, 'Name That Tune' at Backdoor Theater, live music and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, September 7 – Sunday, September 10.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, September 7

TEXOMA GIVES

Time: 6:00am-10:00pm

ADVANCED YOUTH ART

Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: $10 per week

AFTER HOURS ART WALK

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

THE KITCHEN'S TEXOMA GIVES CELEBRATION AT THE YARD

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $5

SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY: MICHAEL HIX AND THE HOLLA

Time: 6:15-10:00pm | Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

NAME THAT TUNE!

Time: 6:30-9:00pm

SCULPTURE GARDEN AFTER DARK @ THE KEMP

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, September 8

DUELING PIANOS

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $45

NINETY TO NOTHING WITH PROJECT 98 OPENING AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, September 9

STROLL 'N ROLL MUSEUM DAY 2017

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

ARRANGEMENT PROJECT HOSTED BY LITTLE H CREATIVE

Time: 10:00am-Noon | Price: $35

1ST EVER DOG DAYS OF SUMMER HOSTED BY P.E.T.S.

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm | Price: $25

MUM ADULT PAINTING CLASS HOSTED BY THE WICHITA FALLS LIBRARY

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: $5

FIRST RESPONDERS BENEFIT AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 11:00am-11:45pm

COMMUNITY SEED SWAP!

Time: 1:00-2:00pm | Price: Free

INK IN THE FALLS BY 9TH STREET STUDIOS

Time: 7:00pm-Midnight

CODY SHAW & THE RHYTHM BOYS REUNION WITH SAINTS ELEVEN OPENING AT IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

MOVIES IN THE PARK

Time: 8:30-10:30pm | Price: Free

Sunday, September 10

DELI PLANET'S COWBOYS WATCH PARTY

Time: 7:00-10:00pm

