What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Inaugural Big Taste of Texoma, the Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor, Red River Roller Derby, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 9 – Sunday, November 12.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, November 9
Wake Up Wichita Falls – Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame
Time: 2:00-3:00pm | Price: Free
6th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You Veterans Job Fair
Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
Memories In The Making: Workshop@ The Forum
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
Big Taste of Texoma
Time: 5:00-7:30pm | Price: Adults $40, Children 8 & Under $15
Friday, November 10
Christmas Magic Auction Gala
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $65
Unicorn or Pony Wine Glass Painting by Clinkers and Madson’s!
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $31
BRANDON JENKINS with BRADEN SOUTHARD opening at Iron Horse Pub
Time: 9:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488
5th Annual Ladies Happy Hour at Whiskeyta
Time: 9:00pm-2:00am | Price: Free
Saturday, November 11
Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor
Time: 3:00-9:00pm | Price: $35
Red River Roller Derby
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Advance Price: Adult $10 / Kids 4-11 $7
Door Price: Adult $15 / Kids 4-11 $10
Fluid Acrylic Painting @ The Kemp
Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: $65
Texoma D.R.A.W. (Diabetes Run And Walk)
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $30
Grand Opening: As I Am Yoga Community
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
Quiet Heroes-Salute to the Armed Forces by the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $10-$35
THE RODNEY JOHNSON BAND
Time: 8:00pm - Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, November 12
YSO Junior Fall Concert
Time: 1:30-2:00pm | Price: Free
Deli Planet’s Cowboys Watch Party
Time: 3:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!