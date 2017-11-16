What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The City Lights Parade, MSU vs. USF in round one of the NCAA Division II football playoffs, A Christmas Story at Wichita Theater, The God of Hell presented by MSU Theatre and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 16 – Sunday, November 19.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, November 16

Friday, November 17

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $5 at the door, children ages 1 and under are admitted free

LUKE WALKER BAND CD RELEASE PARTY at Iron Horse Pub

Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, November 18

Midwestern State vs. Sioux Falls in Opening Round of Playoffs

Time: 1:00pm | Price: Price: General Admission $5-$10. $5 Active Military. Free for MSU students, faculty, staff & children 5 or under

Sunday, November 19