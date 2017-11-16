What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The City Lights Parade, MSU vs. USF in round one of the NCAA Division II football playoffs, A Christmas Story at Wichita Theater, The God of Hell presented by MSU Theatre and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 16 – Sunday, November 19.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, November 16
Business After Hours – Endurance House
Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free
The God of Hell presented by MSU Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $8-$55
Friday, November 17
Oh! Christmas Tree
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $60
All About Acrylics: Snowman with Red Birds- Class @ The Kemp
Time: 6:00-8:30pm | Price: $45
ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $5 at the door, children ages 1 and under are admitted free
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30 | Price: $12-$24
LUKE WALKER BAND CD RELEASE PARTY at Iron Horse Pub
Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, November 18
Chess Tournament at Sikes Center Mall Food Court
Time: 8:45am-4:30pm | Price: $5
Midwestern State vs. Sioux Falls in Opening Round of Playoffs
Time: 1:00pm | Price: Price: General Admission $5-$10. $5 Active Military. Free for MSU students, faculty, staff & children 5 or under
Santa’s Social
Time: 2:00-5:00pm
City Lights 5 K
Time: 6:00-7:00pm | Price: $30
The Nutcracker Soiree Hosted by Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre
Time: 6:30-9:30pm
City Lights Parade
Time: 5:00-8:00pm
DESPERADO, a tribute to the EAGLES with UNDER THE INFLUENCE opening at Iron Horse Pub
Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, November 19
Turkey Day at Evangel
Time: 9:30-11:00am
The God of Hell presented by MSU Theatre
Time: 2:30-5:00pm | Price: $8-$55
Deli Planet’s Cowboys Watch Party
Time: 7:00-10:00pm
