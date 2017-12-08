What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Christmas in the Falls, Santa House at Kell House Museum, A Christmas Story: The Musical and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Friday, December 8 - Sunday, December 10.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Friday, December 8
Santa House at the Kell House Museum
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $2-$3
Art Express
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24
KRIS LAGER BAND AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, December 9
Santa Paws Hustle 5K Fun Run hosted by the YMCA benefiting P.E.T.S.
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $25
Santa House at the Kell House Museum
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $2-$3
Art Express
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Holiday Greetings Christmas Concert
Time: 11:00am-Noon | Price: Free
Roaring 20’s Headbands: Class @ The Kemp
Time: 12:00-4:00pm | Price: $55
Family Ornament Painting Class
Time: 1:00-3:30pm | Price: $10-$27
ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
Christmas in the Falls
Time: 7:00-8:30pm | Price: $15
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24
PULLMAN STANDARD in Concert!
Time: 9:00pm | Price: 940-767-9488
Sunday, December 10
Deli Planet’s Cowboys Watch Party
Time: 12:00-3:00pm
Christmas in the Falls
Time: 7:00-8:30pm | Price: $15
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!