What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Ingram Publishing

Christmas in the Falls, Santa House at Kell House Museum, A Christmas Story: The Musical and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Friday, December 8 - Sunday, December 10.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Friday, December 8

Santa House at the Kell House Museum
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $2-$3

Holiday Themed Stained Glass Workshop
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $100

Art Express
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

KRIS LAGER BAND AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, December 9

Santa House at the Kell House Museum
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $2-$3

Holiday Themed Stained Glass Workshop
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $100

Art Express
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Holiday Greetings Christmas Concert
Time: 11:00am-Noon | Price: Free

Roaring 20’s Headbands: Class @ The Kemp
Time: 12:00-4:00pm | Price: $55

Family Ornament Painting Class
Time: 1:00-3:30pm | Price: $10-$27

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

Christmas in the Falls
Time: 7:00-8:30pm | Price: $15

PULLMAN STANDARD in Concert!
Time: 9:00pm | Price: 940-767-9488

Sunday, December 10

Holiday Themed Stained Glass Workshop
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $100

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm

The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

Christmas in the Falls
Time: 7:00-8:30pm | Price: $15

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!

Categories: Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top