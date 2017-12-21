What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The MLK Center Mural Painting Project, the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, Electricritters and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, December 14 - Sunday, December 17.

Thursday, December 21

Art Express

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free to attend, donations accepted

Friday, December 22

Art Express

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free to attend, donations accepted

Saturday, December 23

MLK Center Mural Painting Project

Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: Free

Art Express

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free to attend, donations accepted

Sunday, December 24

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free to attend, donations accepted