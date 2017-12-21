What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The MLK Center Mural Painting Project, the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, Electricritters and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, December 14 - Sunday, December 17.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, December 21
Kids Christmas Painting Day- Milk & Cookies for Santa
Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $30
Friday, December 22
ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5
SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, December 23
MLK Center Mural Painting Project
Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: Free
MIKE O ‘NEILL & FRIENDS in concert!
Time: 6:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5
Sunday, December 24
Deli Planet’s Cowboys Watch Party
Time: 3:00-7:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!