What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Three Wildcats games, MSU theater's "A Christmas Carol", the Texas Kart Nationals and much, more -- all this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 17 – Sunday, November 20.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, November 17

WREATH PAINTING WITH RACHEL LILES

Time: 10am-12:30pm | Cost: $10

TURKEY TROT 5K FUN RUN/WALK

Time: 5pm-7pm | Cost: Free

EXPLORING ART

Time: 6pm-8pm | Cost: $45

ALL ABOUT ACRYLICS: WINTER LANDSCAPE @ THE KEMP

Time: 6pm-8:30pm | Cost: $45

OH! CHRISTMAS TREE

Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm | Cost: TBA

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS VS TOPEKA ROADRUNNERS

Time: 7pm | Cost: $7-$15

MSU THEATRE PRODUCTION: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Time: 7:30pm-9:30pm | Cost: $8-$10

Friday, November 18

CROSS CURRENT INTERNATIONAL EXCHANGE SHOW US-JAPAN

Time: 8am-5pm | Price: Free

BIRDS OF A FEATHER VINTAGE MARKET

Time: 9:30am-5pm

HELPFUL HOLIDAY HINTS

Time: 2pm-3:30pm | Price: Free

TEXAS KART NATIONALS

Time: 5pm-11:30pm | Price: Free

CULINARY AROUND THE WORLD

Time: 6pm-9pm | Free: $30

ELECTRICRITTERS AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm | Price: $4 in advance $5 at the door

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS VS TOPEKA ROADRUNNERS

Time: 7pm | Cost: $7-$15

ELF JR. - THE MUSICAL

Time: 7:30pm | Price $12-$15

MIKE MCCLURE AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8pm-1am

Saturday, November 19

MICHAEL TITUS MEMORIAL RUN

Time: 8am-12pm | Price: $25

SOSC HANGAR HOLIDAY

Time: 9am-6pm | Price: Free

BIRDS OF A FEATHER VINTAGE MARKET

Time: 9:30am-5pm

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Time: 10am-2pm

MUSEUM OF NORTH TEXAS HISTORY CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT

Time: 10am-4pm | Price: Free

INTERNATIONAL GAMES DAY

Time: 10am-2pm | Price: Free

2016 NUTCRACKER TEA PARTY

Time: 10:30am-12pm | Price: $17-$22

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS VS TOPEKA ROADRUNNERS

Time: 7pm | Cost: $7-$15

CHRISTMAS @ THE KEMP

Time: 1pm-3pm | Price: Free

MSU MEN'S BASKETBALL VS. ST. MARY'S

Time: 6pm-8:30pm | Price: General Admission $3-$8

CITY LIGHTS PARADE

Time: 6pm-10pm | Price: Free

Sunday, November 20

BIRDS OF A FEATHER VINTAGE MARKET

Time: 9:30am-5pm

15TH ANNUAL TURKEY DAY AT EVANGEL

Time: 9:30am'10am | Price: Free

MSU THEATRE PRODUCTION: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Time: 2:30pm-4:30pm | Price: $8-$10

OPEN ICE SKATING

Time: 3pm-5pm | Price: $8

