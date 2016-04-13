What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Live music, hockey playoffs, a dog show, live theatre, races, wine festival and more -- it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Check out the full list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, April 14 - Sunday, April 17.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, April 14
WAKE UP WICHITA FALLS - HOSPICE OF WICHITA FALLS
Time: 9 am | Price: FREE
HAPPY HOUR WITH SEJ MILES
Time: 5 pm - 9:30 pm
SORDID LIVES AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: Dinner Stage – With Meal – $33, Dinner Stage – Show Only – $19, Military, Seniors 55+, and Students – $2.00 Discount
MATT CALDWELL LIVE AT DENIM & DIAMONDS
Time: 7 pm - 11:45 pm | Price: $6 ON LINE/ADV/DOOR - $9 FOR 18-20
Friday, April 15
SORDID LIVES AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: Dinner Stage – With Meal – $33, Dinner Stage – Show Only – $19, Military, Seniors 55+, and Students – $2.00 Discount
OBEDIENCE TRAINING CLUB OBEDIENCE & RALLY TRIALS
Time: 9 am - 12:30 pm | Price: FREE
WALK OF KNOWLEDGE
Time: 11 am - 12 pm
CULINARY AROUND THE WORLD: FRENCH RUSTIC FARMHOUSE
Time: 6 pm - 9 pm | Price: $30
WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS
Time: 7:00 pm | Price: $10
GREASE AT WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30 | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID
KRIS LAGER BAND AT IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday, April 16
WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS
Time: 7:00 pm | Price: $10
GREASE AT WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30 | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID
SORDID LIVES AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: Dinner Stage – With Meal – $33, Dinner Stage – Show Only – $19, Military, Seniors 55+, and Students – $2.00 Discount
BBB "SECURE YOUR ID" DAY
Time: 9 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE
STUDIO SATURDAY AT THE KEMP CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Time: 10 am - 12 pm
LEMONADE CONTEST EVENT
Time: 10 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE
CREATURE FEATURE AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER
Time: 1 pm - 2:30 pm | Price: Included with general admission
CALLIGRAPHY AT THE KEMP CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Time: 1 pm - 3:30 pm | Price: $35
RACES AT RED RIVER SPEEDWAY
Time: 3 pm - 10:30 pm | Price: General Admission $15 (ages 12 to 64; tickets available on race night only), Kids (ages 6-11) just $5, Ages 5 and under admitted free with Adult admission (grandstand only).Active Military and Seniors (Ages 65+): $12.
RED RIVER WINE & BEER FESTIVAL
Time: 6 pm - 10 pm | Price: $25
WICHITA FALLS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: "LE CARNAVAL SYMPHONIQUE"
Time: 8 pm - 10:30 pm | Price: $10 - $35
BRICK FLOYD, THE DOPPLEGANGERS AT IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9 pm - 11:45 pm
If you have an event you would like included on the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!
BONUS EVENT: Insane Inflatable 5k is Coming Back to Texoma April 30!
Click here for event details!