What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Live music, hockey playoffs, a dog show, live theatre, races, wine festival and more -- it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, April 14 - Sunday, April 17.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, April 14

WAKE UP WICHITA FALLS - HOSPICE OF WICHITA FALLS

Time: 9 am | Price: FREE

HAPPY HOUR WITH SEJ MILES

Time: 5 pm - 9:30 pm

SORDID LIVES AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: Dinner Stage – With Meal – $33, Dinner Stage – Show Only – $19, Military, Seniors 55+, and Students – $2.00 Discount

MATT CALDWELL LIVE AT DENIM & DIAMONDS

Time: 7 pm - 11:45 pm | Price: $6 ON LINE/ADV/DOOR - $9 FOR 18-20

Friday, April 15

SORDID LIVES AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: Dinner Stage – With Meal – $33, Dinner Stage – Show Only – $19, Military, Seniors 55+, and Students – $2.00 Discount

OBEDIENCE TRAINING CLUB OBEDIENCE & RALLY TRIALS

Time: 9 am - 12:30 pm | Price: FREE

WALK OF KNOWLEDGE

Time: 11 am - 12 pm

CULINARY AROUND THE WORLD: FRENCH RUSTIC FARMHOUSE

Time: 6 pm - 9 pm | Price: $30

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS

Time: 7:00 pm | Price: $10

GREASE AT WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30 | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID

KRIS LAGER BAND AT IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9 pm - 11:30 pm

Saturday, April 16

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS

Time: 7:00 pm | Price: $10

GREASE AT WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30 | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID

SORDID LIVES AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: Dinner Stage – With Meal – $33, Dinner Stage – Show Only – $19, Military, Seniors 55+, and Students – $2.00 Discount

BBB "SECURE YOUR ID" DAY

Time: 9 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE

STUDIO SATURDAY AT THE KEMP CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Time: 10 am - 12 pm

LEMONADE CONTEST EVENT

Time: 10 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE

CREATURE FEATURE AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER

Time: 1 pm - 2:30 pm | Price: Included with general admission

CALLIGRAPHY AT THE KEMP CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Time: 1 pm - 3:30 pm | Price: $35

RACES AT RED RIVER SPEEDWAY

Time: 3 pm - 10:30 pm | Price: General Admission $15 (ages 12 to 64; tickets available on race night only), Kids (ages 6-11) just $5, Ages 5 and under admitted free with Adult admission (grandstand only).Active Military and Seniors (Ages 65+): $12.

RED RIVER WINE & BEER FESTIVAL

Time: 6 pm - 10 pm | Price: $25

BRICK FLOYD, THE DOPPLEGANGERS AT IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9 pm - 11:45 pm

If you have an event you would like included on the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!