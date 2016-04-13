What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Live music, hockey playoffs, a dog show, live theatre, races, wine festival and more -- it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, April 14 - Sunday, April 17.

Thursday, April 14

HAPPY HOUR WITH SEJ MILES
Time: 5 pm - 9:30 pm

SORDID LIVES AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: Dinner Stage – With Meal – $33, Dinner Stage – Show Only – $19, Military, Seniors 55+, and Students – $2.00 Discount

MATT CALDWELL LIVE AT DENIM & DIAMONDS
Time: 7 pm - 11:45 pm | Price: $6 ON LINE/ADV/DOOR - $9 FOR 18-20

Friday, April 15

SORDID LIVES AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: Dinner Stage – With Meal – $33, Dinner Stage – Show Only – $19, Military, Seniors 55+, and Students – $2.00 Discount

OBEDIENCE TRAINING CLUB OBEDIENCE & RALLY TRIALS
Time: 9 am - 12:30 pm | Price: FREE

WALK OF KNOWLEDGE
Time: 11 am - 12 pm

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS
Time: 7:00 pm | Price: $10

GREASE AT WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30 | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID

KRIS LAGER BAND AT IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9 pm - 11:30 pm

Saturday, April 16

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS
Time: 7:00 pm | Price: $10

GREASE AT WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30 | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID

SORDID LIVES AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: Dinner Stage – With Meal – $33, Dinner Stage – Show Only – $19, Military, Seniors 55+, and Students – $2.00 Discount

BBB "SECURE YOUR ID" DAY
Time: 9 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE

LEMONADE CONTEST EVENT
Time: 10 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE

CREATURE FEATURE AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER
Time: 1 pm - 2:30 pm | Price: Included with general admission

CALLIGRAPHY AT THE KEMP CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Time: 1 pm - 3:30 pm | Price: $35

RACES AT RED RIVER SPEEDWAY
Time: 3 pm - 10:30 pm | Price: General Admission $15 (ages 12 to 64; tickets available on race night only), Kids (ages 6-11) just $5, Ages 5 and under admitted free with Adult admission (grandstand only).Active Military and Seniors (Ages 65+): $12.

RED RIVER WINE & BEER FESTIVAL
Time: 6 pm - 10 pm | Price: $25

WICHITA FALLS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: "LE CARNAVAL SYMPHONIQUE"
Time: 8 pm - 10:30 pm | Price: $10 - $35

