When I was a child, this was one of the coolest toys I had-the Etch-A-Sketch. Invented in France in the late 1950's and produced in America by Ohio Art Company for over 50 years, the world-famous Etch-A-Sketch hit is prime back in the 70's when I was child. The first one I ever owned was a Christmas gift and I could hardly put it down. I always wondered what was in that magical little red box. Well, now we can find out together!