What’s Leaving Netflix: February 2018

You know the basic math drill by now: Just as Netflix adds tons of new titles to their streaming library every month, so must they sacrifice dozens of others. It is the ritual. Unfortunately, that means several of your favorite movies and shows might be expiring from the Netflix library in February. So whether you’ve been procrastinating with a few overlooked films on that absurdly long queue of yours or you just want to revisit an old favorite before it’s gone (possibly for good), consider this your head’s up for next month’s departing titles.