What’s Leaving Netflix Instant: March 2017
Just as dozens of new titles are being added to the Netflix Instant library each month, so must several others disappear. As you get ready for all the great new films and TV shows arriving in March, now would be a good time to make some room in your queue — starting with all the titles that are expiring from the streaming service next month, including favorites like Jaws and a pair of DC’s animated Justice League films.
There aren’t too many movies and shows leaving this month — and certainly not too many that you’re likely to miss, though I would advise you to watch Entertainment if you haven’t done so yet. Directed by Rick Alverson (The Comedy), the surreal dark comedy odyssey follows an eccentric comedian played by Gregg Turkington, doing a slight riff on his Neil Hamburger persona. You hear “It’s not for everyone” a lot, but with Alverson’s films, that couldn’t be more true — which also makes them kind of special.
Here’s the full list of titles expiring from Netflix Instant in March:
March 1
Jaws
Justice League: War
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 - 7
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1 - 3
Survivors: Series 1 - 2
March 2
Black or White
Sweetwater
March 3
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie
March 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries
March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis
March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel
March 8
Love At First Fight
The Starving Games
March 15
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch
March 16
American Dreamz
March 23
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man
March 25
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding
March 27
Dragonwolf
March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne