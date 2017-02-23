Just as dozens of new titles are being added to the Netflix Instant library each month, so must several others disappear. As you get ready for all the great new films and TV shows arriving in March, now would be a good time to make some room in your queue — starting with all the titles that are expiring from the streaming service next month, including favorites like Jaws and a pair of DC’s animated Justice League films.

There aren’t too many movies and shows leaving this month — and certainly not too many that you’re likely to miss, though I would advise you to watch Entertainment if you haven’t done so yet. Directed by Rick Alverson (The Comedy), the surreal dark comedy odyssey follows an eccentric comedian played by Gregg Turkington, doing a slight riff on his Neil Hamburger persona. You hear “It’s not for everyone” a lot, but with Alverson’s films, that couldn’t be more true — which also makes them kind of special.

Here’s the full list of titles expiring from Netflix Instant in March:

March 1

Jaws

Justice League: War

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 - 7

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Robin Hood: Seasons 1 - 3

Survivors: Series 1 - 2

March 2

Black or White

Sweetwater

March 3

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

March 4

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

March 5

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

March 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8

Love At First Fight

The Starving Games

March 15

Boy

B for Boy

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

March 16

American Dreamz

March 23

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

March 25

All Stars

Pup

The Perfect Wedding

March 27

Dragonwolf

March 28

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

March 29

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark