Boy, game shows are real sticklers these days. You have to check out this viral video of a Wheel of Fortune contestant losing over $7000 of his hard-spelled money for something as simple as minor mispronunciation.

The clip in question sees Monday contestant Jonny solving the already-filled puzzle of “Flamenco Dance Lessons,” only to be buzzed wrong by host Pat Sajak. Jonny loses his $7100 prize with a look of utter confusion on his face, after which fellow contestant Ashley wins the board by repeating the phrase. The problem? Sajak and judges claim that Jonny pronounced “Flamenco” as “Flamingo,” and thus answered the puzzle wrong. Dude is straight crushed .

ABC

Sajak clearly appreciates the situation and double-checks during the commercial break, but it’s still a pretty brutal distinction. Worse than Jeopardy! hammering a contestant’s pronunciation of “Gangsta’s Paradise,” and even more awkward than a Wheel contestant guessing “ A Streetcar Naked Desire .” Here’s hoping Jonny gets some much-deserved redemption.

You can watch the brutal full clip above, and stay tuned for any updates.