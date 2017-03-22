Regardless of pop culture prowess, we’ve all heard those iconic titles that our brains automatically fill in. You say “citizen,” I say Citizen Kane! A “streetcar?” A Streetcar Named Desire! Or, you could be like this Wheel of Fortune contestant, who brain-farted out what might be the biggest mistake in game show history.

The now-viral clip from Tuesday’s Wheel of Fortune sees contestant Kevin asked to complete the puzzle “A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE,” only to find that poor Kevin’s mind was decidedly elsewhere. Without missing a beat, the contestant asked for a “K,” completing what would have either been the best, or laziest porn parody ever: “A STREETCAR NAKED DESIRE.”

As Variety notes, host Pat Sajak later joked to winning contestant Lisa:

Well, funny little game. Although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play.

Just imagine the other titles poor Kevin might concoct with his theatre knowledge gap. Who among us has not wanted to see Arthur Miller submarine drama Depth of a Salesman, or Tennesee Williams’ (and presumably Zack Snyder’s) Bat on a Hot Tin Roof? Or perhaps that classic Shakespearean heist thriller, Taking of the Shrew?