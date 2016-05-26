Watch What Happens When ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Ends in a Tie

It's not exactly Halley's Comet, but prepare to witness something that doesn't come along too often.

Wednesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune ended in a tie -- the first time that's happened in over a decade. LaToya Williams and Danielle Gilseth each won $24,000, forcing a $1,000 winner-take-all tiebreaker.

As you can see, host Pat Sajak remained as unruffled as ever, while Gilseth was so overcome she hugged the longtime host in disbelief.

The last time two players finished with the same amount of money was March 2, 2006.

Williams won the playoff round and moved on to the bonus round, which she also won. When all was said and done, she took home $125,000 in cash and prizes. The game definitely tested her resolve and certainly had her on edge . “I feel great,” Williams said after finishing the game ended. “I thought I was going to pass out.”