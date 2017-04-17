When Does Castaway Cove Water Park Open This Year?

If the nice spring weather lately has you a bit anxious to get out and enjoy it, you're not alone! Waterparks have always been a great way to enjoy the summer weather. Which leads us to one question: when does Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls open this summer?

Castaway Cove's 2017 schedule is as follows:

May Schedule:

May 20: Open 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM

May 21: Open 11:30 AM - 6:00 PM

May 26: Open 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

May 27: Open 10:30 AM - 7:00 PM

May 28: Open 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM

May 29-June 2: Open 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

May 27: Open 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM - School's Out Bash (open to all)

May 28: Open 10:30 AM - 7:00 PM

May 29: Open 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM

May 30-31: Open 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Regular Summer Operating Hours

Starting June 3rd, Castaway Cove will be open from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM on weekdays. Saturdays you can enjoy some Castaway Cove fun from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM. The park is also open 11:30 AM to 8:00 PM on Sundays so you can close out your weekend with a splash.

Ticket Information

General Admission to the park is $23.99. Junior admission for those under 42" is just $18.99, and military can gain admission for just $18.99. For the not so early birds, ticket price drops to $14.99 after 4pm (depending on the closing time.)

Check out the Castaway Cove website for more information. We'll have more updates on summer events at the Cove, as well as posts on other Texoma attractions soon!

Castaway Cove will also be hosting a job fair for all positions on Thursday, April 20 from 3pm-6pm.