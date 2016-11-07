Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Texas?

Hot Toppings offers a simple one-price pizza or salad without charging for toppings.

Customers are able to build their pizza and salad their way or select from a few standard pizza creations. Most pizzas cook in less than 3 minutes!

Fresh Produce means fresher salads. Hot Toppings offers salad ingredient options on par or better than top restaurants.

Hot Toppings creates daylight from others through its selection of hot sauces. The optional specialty hot sauces contribute toward the “Hot” at various heat ratings enjoyed by customers.

The atmosphere at Hot Toppings delivers the best in fast-casual dining demonstrated by engaged well trained team members, high-quality ingredients, quick service and low cost.