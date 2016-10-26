Where Do Texas Cities Rank Among the Most Conservative in the Country?

With Texas being the largest "Red State" in the union, where do you think Texas cities rank among the most conservative in the country? The answer might surprise you.

Forbes magazine has listed the top ten most conservative cities and the top ten most liberal cities across the country using a report from The Economist and an MIT study on how city governments reflect the views and politics of the citizens. The study focused on cities with populations over 250,000.

While Texas prides itself as being a conservative leader in the country, only one Texas city showed up on the list, and in the bottom half. Oklahoma and Colorado dominated the list two two cities each. On the liberal list, California and New York unsurprisingly made up nearly half the list, with our nation's capitol taking the #2 spot.

Most Conservative Cities

Mesa, AZ Oklahoma City, OK Virginia Beach, VA Colorado Springs, CO Jacksonville, FL Arlington, TX Anaheim, CA Omaha, NE Tulsa, OK Aurora, CO

Most Liberal Cities