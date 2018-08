Where Do Texas Cities Rank Among the Safest in the Country?

When looking at the safest and most dangerous cities in the nation, especially those with a population over 200,000, where do you think Texas cities rank?

Law Street Media compiled their lists of the safest and most dangerous cities with a population over 200,000, as well as the most dangerous under 200,000, using the FBI's Uniform Crime Report. While California and Arizona dominated the safest cities list, Texas was represented, but with only one city cracking the top 10. Luckily, Texas was completely absent from the most dangerous over 200,000 list, but did show up on the under 200,000 list.

Safest Cities with a Population Over 200,000

Irvine, CA (Violent Crime Rate: 56 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 1 per 100,000 people, Population: 258,198, Officer to Population Radio: 1:1,272) Gilbert, AZ (Violent Crime Rate: 72 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 1 per 100,000 people, Population: 247,324, Officer to Population Radio: 1:1,099) Glendale, CA (Violent Crime Rate: 96 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 2 per 100,000 people, Population: 202,298, Officer to Population Radio: 1:583) Virginia Beach, VA (Violent Crime Rate: 138 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 4 per 100,000 people, Population: 452,797, Officer to Population Radio: 1:587) Freemont, CA (Violent Crime Rate: 145 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 1 per 100,000 people, Population: 232,427, Officer to Population Radio: 1:1,291) Plano, TX (Violent Crime Rate: 153 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 1 per 100,000 people, Population: 282,968, Officer to Population Radio: 1:813) Santa Clarita, CA (Violent Crime Rate: 166 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 3 per 100,000 people, Population: 211,132, Officer to Population Radio: N/A) Henderson, NV (Violent Crime Rate: 168 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 1 per 100,000 people, Population: 282,554, Officer to Population Radio: 1:846) Scottsdale, AZ (Violent Crime Rate: 186 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 3 per 100,000 people, Population: 233,872, Officer to Population Radio: 1:573) Chandler, AZ (Violent Crime Rate: 189 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 0.4 per 100,000 people, Population: 258,875, Officer to Population Radio: 1:750)

Most Dangerous Cities with a Population Over 200,000

St. Louis, MO (Violent Crime Rate: 1,817 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 59 per 100,000 people, Population: 317,095, Officer to Population Radio: 1:258) Detroit, MI (Violent Crime Rate: 1,760 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 44 per 100,000 people, Population: 673,225, Officer to Population Radio: 1:299) Birmingham, AL (Violent Crime Rate: 1,746 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 37 per 100,000 people, Population: 212,291, Officer to Population Radio: 1:253) Memphis, TN (Violent Crime Rate: 1,740 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 21 per 100,000 people, Population: 657,936, Officer to Population Radio: 1:323) Milwaukee, WI (Violent Crime Rate: 1,596 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 24 per 100,000 people, Population: 600,400, Officer to Population Radio: 1:318) Baltimore, MD (Violent Crime Rate: 1,536 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 55 per 100,000 people, Population: 621,251, Officer to Population Radio: 1:235) Oakland, CA (Violent Crime Rate: 1,442 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 20 per 100,000 people, Population: 419,481, Officer to Population Radio: 1:572) Kansas City, MO (Violent Crime Rate: 1,417 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 23 per 100,000 people, Population: 473,373, Officer to Population Radio: 1:348) Stockton, CA (Violent Crime Rate: 1,352 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 16 per 100,000 people, Population: 304,890, Officer to Population Radio: 1:784) Indianapolis, IN (Violent Crime Rate: 1,288 per 100,000 people, Murder Rate: 17 per 100,000 people, Population: 863,675, Officer to Population Radio: 1:547)

Most Dangerous Cities with a Population Under 200,000