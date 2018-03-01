Where Does Texas Rank Overall Against the Rest of the Country?

Putting state pride aside and taking an objective look at the Lonestar State, where do you think it would rank among the rest of the nation?

A recent report by US News won't rub a lot of Texans the right way, ranking Texas in the bottom third against the rest of the country. US News ranked each state on Health Care, Education, Economy, Opportunity, Infrastructure, Crime & Corrections, Fiscal Stability, and Quality of Life, then compiling for an overall rank.

Several factors were taken into account for each category. For example, Heath Care Access, Health Care Quality, and Public Health each made up an equal part of the Health Care category's score, whereas the Economy score was made up by 50% growth, 30% employment, and 20% business environment. The complete breakdown of the methodolgy can be found HERE.

Overall, Texas came in at #36, scoring high in Economy and Fiscal Stability, but incredibly low in Opportunity and Quality of Life.

The complete list...

Overall Rank State Health Care Education Economy Opportunity Infrastructure Crime & Corrections Fiscal Stability Quality of Life
1 Iowa 3 5 17 4 1 15 21 9
2 Minnesota 7 13 20 3 6 11 24 2
3 Utah 10 3 2 35 8 14 1 22
4 North Dakota 14 10 19 17 2 23 2 1
5 New Hampshire 13 4 11 1 37 2 26 4
6 Washington 2 6 3 27 4 39 27 21
7 Nebraska 19 9 21 13 9 19 11 14
8 Massachusetts 5 1 9 14 45 5 40 25
9 Vermont 6 8 31 6 35 7 16 26
10 Colorado 9 20 1 28 14 29 31 10
11 Wisconsin 17 18 27 8 26 22 19 3
12 Idaho 18 30 7 42 10 6 7 20
13 Maryland 16 11 24 2 25 26 23 31
14 South Dakota 21 17 28 24 7 40 4 5
15 Florida 34 7 5 36 11 31 3 33
16 Oregon 20 33 6 32 3 20 30 18
17 Hawaii 1 29 23 18 27 17 35 36
18 Delaware 25 32 10 7 18 46 15 24
19 New Jersey 12 2 41 10 28 3 49 49
20 Virginia 29 12 30 9 39 4 14 41
21 Wyoming 33 15 47 15 36 12 9 11
22 Maine 22 19 37 26 43 1 29 12
23 North Carolina 37 16 18 40 24 21 6 34
24 Connecticut 4 14 43 29 41 8 41 38
25 New York 15 23 35 43 19 10 28 37
26 Tennessee 43 28 13 31 15 41 5 28
27 Montana 26 22 26 37 34 36 12 13
28 Rhode Island 8 27 29 34 48 13 33 23
29 Kansas 30 21 42 12 16 37 39 16
30 Missouri 39 25 33 21 20 45 10 15
31 Georgia 42 31 14 33 17 35 13 32
32 California 11 26 4 46 38 28 43 50
33 Indiana 40 35 25 11 30 30 8 48
34 Nevada 35 44 12 19 5 44 38 43
35 Illinois 27 24 39 22 13 24 50 47
36 Texas 38 37 8 47 21 27 17 46
37 Michigan 32 36 22 20 40 32 32 29
38 Pennsylvania 23 38 34 16 29 25 42 44
39 Arizona 24 43 16 45 12 38 34 39
40 Ohio 36 41 32 25 23 18 37 40
41 Kentucky 45 34 45 30 22 9 46 27
42 South Carolina 41 48 15 39 33 42 18 30
43 Oklahoma 48 39 36 38 31 34 22 17
44 Alaska 28 40 50 5 42 50 47 19
45 Arkansas 49 42 40 41 46 47 20 7
46 Alabama 46 47 38 48 32 43 25 35
47 West Virginia 44 45 49 23 50 33 36 45
48 New Mexico 31 50 46 44 47 49 44 8
49 Mississippi 50 46 48 49 49 16 45 6
50 Louisiana 47 49 44 50 44 48 48 42
