Where Does Texas Rank Overall Against the Rest of the Country?

Putting state pride aside and taking an objective look at the Lonestar State, where do you think it would rank among the rest of the nation?

A recent report by US News won't rub a lot of Texans the right way, ranking Texas in the bottom third against the rest of the country. US News ranked each state on Health Care, Education, Economy, Opportunity, Infrastructure, Crime & Corrections, Fiscal Stability, and Quality of Life, then compiling for an overall rank.

Several factors were taken into account for each category. For example, Heath Care Access, Health Care Quality, and Public Health each made up an equal part of the Health Care category's score, whereas the Economy score was made up by 50% growth, 30% employment, and 20% business environment. The complete breakdown of the methodolgy can be found HERE .

Overall, Texas came in at #36, scoring high in Economy and Fiscal Stability, but incredibly low in Opportunity and Quality of Life.

The complete list...