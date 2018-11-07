Which NFL Fans Are the Drunkest In The Country?

Cowboys fans... I think we need to talk.

A few years back, we reported on findings detailing the average blood-alcohol-content of NFL team fans across the country, with the Buffalo Bills taking the drunken top spot. But for last year, Bills fans seemed to clean up their act, while Cowboys fans bellied up to the bar.

A study conducted by Vinepair.com found that Dallas Coyboy fans averaged a BAC of 0.062, which would have only come in 5th place for the 2015 list, showing a general drop in drunken antics at NFL events.

The top 5 drunken fans are:

Dallas - 0.062

New England - 0.061

New Orleans - 0.055

Arizona - 0.055

Indianapolis - 0.054

The complete national breakdown from Vinepair.com: