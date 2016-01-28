Which Wichita Falls High School Has The Best Mascot? [POLL]

Images via WFISD.net

We all have our loyalties when it comes to high schools here in Wichita Falls, but let's be honest. Who do you think has the best mascot in town?

So which of the big three high schools in town do you think has the best mascot? Will it be the Old High Coyote, the Rider Raider, or the Hirschi Husky? Cast your vote below!

Wichita Falls (Old High) Coyote

Wichita Falls High School Coyotes via Facebook

Rider Raider

The Rider High School Cheerleading Page via Facebook

Hirschi Husky

Hirschi High School Athletics via Facebook

So, who do you think has the best high school mascot? Cast your vote below!

