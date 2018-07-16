White Rattlesnake Spotted in Texas State Park

Depending on where you fall on the snake phobia spectrum, this picture is either frightening or fascinating.

A picture of a white rattlesnake blending in perfectly with its surroundings in Wyler Aerial Tramway State Park has been shared thousands of times on social media.

The Rock Rattlesnake had made its way near one of the doors at the park to escape the summer heat when it was photographed by “Ranger Paul.”

According to the original post: “Rattlesnakes feed on lizards, small birds, small mammals (like mice), and other snakes keeping those populations under control. If you see a rattlesnake don't get scared just give it some space to move away and leave it alone. All wildlife is protected in our State Parks.”