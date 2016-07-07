A video uploaded by Twitter user @WhoAteMyPizza features the sounds of gunfire erupting in downtown Dallas during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The video, featured above, includes graphic language by the person recording as gunshots ring out in the background. Several shots are heard, rapid-fire. It's unclear if it's the two snipers, who reportedly shot 11 Dallas police officers, or police returning fire -- or both.

The video was uploaded at 9 p.m., shortly after news first broke of the shooting.

Three Dallas police officers were killed during the shooting Thursday night.