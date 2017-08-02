Ever since Kay Yeager Coliseum was built people have been vocal about the desire to see more big name acts play The Falls.

One of the questions listeners ask the most often is when they can expect the next concert to happen here in town. While the reality is that big shows tend to be few and far in between here, the optimist in me believes that can change.

When Spectra took over management of the MPEC last year, one of the things they were committed to was bringing more entertainment to Wichita Falls. Perhaps the most daunting part of putting a show together is gauging the public interest. So, let’s help ‘em out.