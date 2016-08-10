"The Olympic Games are a competition that unites the world by creating clear lines of division between the superior nations and the inferior ones."

So begins this hilarious hot take about what is great about the Summer Games. Every four years, we all get revved up to watch swimming, gymnastics and track and field, which is ironic given that 99% of us probably couldn't spell "pommel horse" when those sports are buried beneath horse shoes in a non-Olympic season.

While we may all be excited to see records fall and witness tremendous athletic achievement, this guy perfectly sums up the ridiculousness of our rooting interest when we truly don't care about any of these sports. His dry delivery makes him hammer home the point even more.