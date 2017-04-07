Wichita County Deputies Make Yet Another Marijuana Bust in Wichita County

Another traffic stop near U.S. 287 yields yet another pot bust.

A Wichita County Deputy stopped 32 year-old Jin Qinghe at around 5 pm on Thursday, April 6, in the 1600 block of County Line Road, just north of U.S. 287

Deputies discovered twenty pounds of high grade marijuana in Qinghe’s vehicle, along with $7,949 in cash. Qinghe was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over five pounds and under fifty pounds. He’s also charged with money laundering over $2,500 and under $30,000.