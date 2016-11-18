Wichita County Deputies Score Another Big Pot Bust on U.S. 287

Wichita County Deputies have made yet another large drug bust on the "Mary Jane Highway."

Thursday, deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 287 at the State Highway 25 intersection. During the stop, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered 21.8 pounds of "high grade" marijuana.

26-year-old Marco Antonio Alcala of Modesto, CA and 24-year-old Jose Alberto Alcala of San Jose, CA, were arrested and taken to the Wichita County Detention Center. Both men are charged with possession of marijuana, over 5 pounds and under 50 pounds.

Both remained in the Wichita County Detention Center as of Friday, each under a $10,000 bond.